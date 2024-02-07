VALORANT’s XEROFANG skin bundle: All skins, possible price, and more

Once again, the developers at Riot Games are ready to drop another fancy VALORANT skin bundle for players to fawn over—and this time, it comes in the beautifully designed XEROFANG collection.

This new skin bundle features skins for only three weapons in total but will have new sound effects for firing, reloads, and inspects, along with new visual effects and animations. There are three different color variants for each weapon on top of the base skin, featuring colorways in red, black and white, pink-purple, and teal.

Here are all of the details about the upcoming XEROFANG skin bundle in VALORANT.

All skins in VALORANT‘s XEROFANG skin bundle

As previously mentioned, the XEROFANG skin bundle will be featured on the Vandal and Ghost, with a knife as the melee weapon. Both the Vandal and Ghost are two of the most popular purchases in the game, which could be an incentive for anyone itching for a new skin on the battlefield—especially if you balked at buying the recent Kuronami collection with its sleek design and unique finisher.

XEROFANG knife

Retractable and efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

XEROFANG Ghost

Silent but deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

XEROFANG Vandal

Loud and destructive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Possible price of VALORANT‘s XEROFANG skin bundle

Although Riot has not revealed the price point of the XEROFANG skin bundle yet, the skin line’s sleek design, new sound effects, animations, and kill banner suggest it could be similarly priced to the Magepunk 3.0 collection at around 6,127 VP for the full set. This estimate is based on the number of weapons featured in the collection, along with the effects built into the weapons. When buying the full set, it should also come with a matching gun buddy and player card, like in other past collections.