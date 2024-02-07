Category:
Valorant

VALORANT’s XEROFANG skin bundle: All skins, possible price, and more

You're on the list.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 04:25 pm
XEROFANG skin in VALORANT
Image via Riot Games

Once again, the developers at Riot Games are ready to drop another fancy VALORANT skin bundle for players to fawn over—and this time, it comes in the beautifully designed XEROFANG collection.

Recommended Videos

This new skin bundle features skins for only three weapons in total but will have new sound effects for firing, reloads, and inspects, along with new visual effects and animations. There are three different color variants for each weapon on top of the base skin, featuring colorways in red, black and white, pink-purple, and teal.

Here are all of the details about the upcoming XEROFANG skin bundle in VALORANT.

All skins in VALORANT‘s XEROFANG skin bundle

As previously mentioned, the XEROFANG skin bundle will be featured on the Vandal and Ghost, with a knife as the melee weapon. Both the Vandal and Ghost are two of the most popular purchases in the game, which could be an incentive for anyone itching for a new skin on the battlefield—especially if you balked at buying the recent Kuronami collection with its sleek design and unique finisher.

XEROFANG knife

The XEROFANG Knife in VALORANT
Retractable and efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

XEROFANG Ghost

The XEROFANG Ghost in VALORANT
Silent but deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

XEROFANG Vandal

The XEROFANG Vandal in VALORANT
Loud and destructive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Possible price of VALORANT‘s XEROFANG skin bundle

Although Riot has not revealed the price point of the XEROFANG skin bundle yet, the skin line’s sleek design, new sound effects, animations, and kill banner suggest it could be similarly priced to the Magepunk 3.0 collection at around 6,127 VP for the full set. This estimate is based on the number of weapons featured in the collection, along with the effects built into the weapons. When buying the full set, it should also come with a matching gun buddy and player card, like in other past collections.

related content
Read Article All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
A lineup of the four VCT LOCK//IN melee skins from VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT
A VALORANT skin bundle including a Vandal, Operator, Ghost, and Spectre.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Riot reportedly blocked Evil Geniuses from selling VALORANT spot to FlyQuest
Evil Geniuses poses after victory against Paper Rex at VALORANT Masters Tokyo 2023
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Riot reportedly blocked Evil Geniuses from selling VALORANT spot to FlyQuest
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Patch 8.02 notes: All updates, agent changes, and bug fixes
Viper holding a weapon in VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Patch 8.02 notes: All updates, agent changes, and bug fixes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far in 2024
A close-up of Killjoy holding a gun.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far in 2024
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
A lineup of the four VCT LOCK//IN melee skins from VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT
A VALORANT skin bundle including a Vandal, Operator, Ghost, and Spectre.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Riot reportedly blocked Evil Geniuses from selling VALORANT spot to FlyQuest
Evil Geniuses poses after victory against Paper Rex at VALORANT Masters Tokyo 2023
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Riot reportedly blocked Evil Geniuses from selling VALORANT spot to FlyQuest
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Patch 8.02 notes: All updates, agent changes, and bug fixes
Viper holding a weapon in VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Patch 8.02 notes: All updates, agent changes, and bug fixes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far in 2024
A close-up of Killjoy holding a gun.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far in 2024
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 4, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.