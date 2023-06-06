VALORANT’s NO LIMITS skin bundle: Release date, price, and more

This month, competitive VALORANT fans will have a chance to watch the best pro players collide when they take the stage at the 2023 VCT Masters tournament in Tokyo.

Riot Games is also releasing a new skin line to celebrate the start of the event called NO LIMITS, which features new looks for the Ghost, Spectre, Bulldog, Vandal, and a special melee in the form of a bat. The cosmetics are covered in red, black, and white graphics, along with a stylized picture of various buildings from what can be assumed to be Tokyo, Japan.

There is also a picture of a dog statue near the back of the individual weapons, which looks like the Hachiko Statue found in the Shibuya district in Tokyo. At the end of the preview video, Riot had a picture in the background of a crosswalk that looks very similar to the popular Shibuya Crossing as well.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming NO LIMITS skin line.

This is a world with NO LIMITS–pick up the light/shadow shifting Spectre, Bulldog, Ghost, Vandal, and Bat Melee–all hitting your shop soon. pic.twitter.com/DTWEAvuNlS — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 6, 2023

NO LIMITS release date

Although Riot hasn’t given an exact release date for the skin line, VCT Masters Tokyo is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 11. Because there are updates in VALORANT every two weeks, the following patch should line up for a drop date of Tuesday, June 20, which would place it five days before the end of the tournament.

As a result, players could see these new skins in-store later this month for Patch 6.12, just in time to build some extra excitement for the event’s grand finals showdown between the last two teams.

NO LIMITS skin collection price

The price point for this new bundle hasn’t been officially announced, but according to popular data miner and leaker ValorLeaks, this upcoming bundle has been classified into the Deluxe tier. This tier will usually have all individual gun skins cost 1,275 VP, the melee cost 2,550 VP, and 5,100 VP for those looking to snap up the entire collection.

It’s unknown, however, if these skins will have any special pricing. They do have a special effect where the weapons change from light to dark, depending on whether the player is standing in an illuminated part of the map or hiding in the shadows. It doesn’t look like there are any other special animations or visual effects since Deluxe skins don’t usually feature drastic changes to the weapon besides its general look.

