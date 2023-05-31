VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

There will only be one single Masters event in the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour calendar, but the June tournament set to kick off in the heart of Japan is sure to be an exhilarating one.
Masters Tokyo will feature 12 teams from across the major VALORANT regions: Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China. $1 million is on the line, as is an additional Champions 2023 spot for the region of the team that claims the trophy, much like how Fnatic ensured a fourth EMEA squad would attend Tokyo by winning at VCT LOCK//IN.
This will be the first international meeting of teams since LOCK//IN, and while much has changed across the VCT ecosystem, the regional rivalries are still alive and well. These rivalries will manifest in an exciting final two days inside the massive Makuhari Messe arena.
How to watch VCT Masters Tokyo 2023
The official broadcast will be available to watch on the main VALORANT channels on both Twitch and YouTube. Additional broadcasts will be available in other languages as well, as will various co-streams.
VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 format
VCT Masters Toyko will follow the same 12-team format used at Masters Reykjavik and Copenhagen last year. The top four teams in seeding will be seeded directly into the eight-team double-elimination playoff bracket:
- Team Liquid (EMEA first seed)
- Fnatic (EMEA second seed)
- LOUD (Americas first seed)
- Paper Rex (Pacific first seed)
The remaining eight teams have been split into two groups of four, with each group making up its own GSL-style double-elimination group. In the group stage, two wins mean qualifying for the playoffs, while two losses mean elimination.
Group A
- NRG (Americas second seed)
- Natus Vincere (EMEA fourth seed)
- EDward Gaming (China second seed)\
- T1 (Pacific third seed)
Group B
- DRX (Pacific second seed)
- Attacking Soul Esports (China first seed)
- FUT Esports (EMEA third seed)
- Evil Geniuses (Americas third seed)
All matches will be best-of-three, except for the lower final and grand final, which will be best-of-five.
VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 scores and schedule
All times are listed in CT.
Saturday, June 10
- 10pm CT: FUT Esports vs. Evil Geniuses
Sunday, June 11
- 1am CT: DRX vs. Attacking Soul Esports
- 4am CT: EDward Gaming vs. T1
- 10pm CT: NRG vs. NAVI
Monday, June 12
- 1am CT: Group B winner’s match
- 10pm CT: Group A winner’s match
Tuesday, June 13
- 1am CT: Group B elimination match
- 4am CT: Group A elimination match
- 10pm CT: Group B decider match
Wednesday, June 14
- 1am CT: Group A decider match
Thursday, June 15
- 10pm CT: Upper quarterfinals
Friday, June 16
- 1am CT: Upper quarterfinals
- 10pm CT: Upper quarterfinals
Saturday, June 17
- 1am CT: Upper quarterfinals
- 10pm CT: Lower round one
Sunday, June 18
- 1am CT: Lower round one
- 10pm CT: Upper semifinals
Monday, June 19
- 1am CT: Upper semifinals
- 10pm CT: Lower round two
Tuesday, June 20
- 1am CT: Lower round two
- 10pm CT: Upper final
Wednesday, June 21
- 1am CT: Lower round three
Friday, June 23
- 10pm CT: Lower final
Saturday, June 24
- 10pm CT: Grand final