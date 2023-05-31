VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

One of the best crowds in VALORANT will be there.

There will only be one single Masters event in the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour calendar, but the June tournament set to kick off in the heart of Japan is sure to be an exhilarating one.

Masters Tokyo will feature 12 teams from across the major VALORANT regions: Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China. $1 million is on the line, as is an additional Champions 2023 spot for the region of the team that claims the trophy, much like how Fnatic ensured a fourth EMEA squad would attend Tokyo by winning at VCT LOCK//IN.

This will be the first international meeting of teams since LOCK//IN, and while much has changed across the VCT ecosystem, the regional rivalries are still alive and well. These rivalries will manifest in an exciting final two days inside the massive Makuhari Messe arena.

How to watch VCT Masters Tokyo 2023

The official broadcast will be available to watch on the main VALORANT channels on both Twitch and YouTube. Additional broadcasts will be available in other languages as well, as will various co-streams.

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 format

VCT Masters Toyko will follow the same 12-team format used at Masters Reykjavik and Copenhagen last year. The top four teams in seeding will be seeded directly into the eight-team double-elimination playoff bracket:

Team Liquid (EMEA first seed)

Fnatic (EMEA second seed)

LOUD (Americas first seed)

Paper Rex (Pacific first seed)

The remaining eight teams have been split into two groups of four, with each group making up its own GSL-style double-elimination group. In the group stage, two wins mean qualifying for the playoffs, while two losses mean elimination.

Group A

NRG (Americas second seed)

Natus Vincere (EMEA fourth seed)

EDward Gaming (China second seed)\

T1 (Pacific third seed)

Group B

DRX (Pacific second seed)

Attacking Soul Esports (China first seed)

FUT Esports (EMEA third seed)

Evil Geniuses (Americas third seed)

All matches will be best-of-three, except for the lower final and grand final, which will be best-of-five.

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 scores and schedule

All times are listed in CT.

Masters Tokyo schedule, part one. Image via Riot Games

Saturday, June 10

10pm CT: FUT Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

Sunday, June 11

1am CT: DRX vs. Attacking Soul Esports

4am CT: EDward Gaming vs. T1

10pm CT: NRG vs. NAVI

Monday, June 12

1am CT: Group B winner’s match

10pm CT: Group A winner’s match

Tuesday, June 13

1am CT: Group B elimination match

4am CT: Group A elimination match

10pm CT: Group B decider match

Wednesday, June 14

1am CT: Group A decider match

Masters Tokyo schedule, part two. Image via Riot Games

Thursday, June 15

10pm CT: Upper quarterfinals

Friday, June 16

1am CT: Upper quarterfinals

10pm CT: Upper quarterfinals

Saturday, June 17

1am CT: Upper quarterfinals

10pm CT: Lower round one

Sunday, June 18

1am CT: Lower round one

10pm CT: Upper semifinals

Monday, June 19

1am CT: Upper semifinals

10pm CT: Lower round two

Tuesday, June 20

1am CT: Lower round two

10pm CT: Upper final

Wednesday, June 21

1am CT: Lower round three

Friday, June 23

10pm CT: Lower final

Saturday, June 24

10pm CT: Grand final

