Who is VALORANT Agent 23? All details so far

VALORANT just turned three years old as of the start of June 2023, and to celebrate, the developers gave fans a sneak preview of what’s to come the rest of this year, including one of two agents set to release during the second half of the calendar year.

Dev team lead Anna Donlon confirmed in the June 5 preview post that two new agents are coming in 2023, following the release of Gekko earlier this year. The first of the two agents, a “deadly” sentinel agent, could even potentially release as early as the start of Episode Seven, which is set for the end of June.

The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rLeUzvgzQ0 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 5, 2023

Right now, we only know a little bit about the new agent. In fact, we’re not even sure if “Agent 23” is the correct codeword for them. But given that Gekko was known as Agent 22, it’s not unreasonable to assume. Still, only knowing a little information hasn’t stopped us and other VALORANT fans from doing a lot of speculation.

Here’s everything we know so far about Agent 23, the new sentinel agent coming soon to VALORANT.

Agent 23: All details about the new VALORANT agent coming in 2023

In the preview post for the rest of 2023, the developers described the sentinel agent as one who “will stop you dead in your tracks and pull you in for a closer look.” They also provided a teaser image that shows the new agent supposedly tinkering with one of their gadgets.

Screengrab via Riot Games

A few things stick out when looking at this image, aside from the device at the bottom of the image appearing in the current battle pass as a player card named “Death Trap.” Perhaps, Death Trap is the name of the ability. The inner mechanisms of the device laid out appear to feature a spool of blue string, almost like fishing wire. Maybe “pulling [enemies] in for a closer look” means hooking them with a trap and pulling them toward the device or toward yourself.

As for the agent’s origin, the answer might lie in the waffles. A user on Twitter pointed out that the waffles shown in the image might be heart-shaped Scandinavian waffles with a Norwegian cheese known as brunost on top. Recent lore entries also mention Norway. Fishing has also been a significant part of Norway’s economy for centuries.

It's definitely Norwegian agent if the brown stuff on top of the waffle isn't the coffee maker handle but brunost / brown cheese!



All my knowledge about Scandinavian food is from Sweden & cinnamon roll discourse, thanks for introducing me to new foods! https://t.co/V8tVRwpImq pic.twitter.com/T88AlScPTT — uberchain (@uberchain) June 5, 2023

More information about the new VALORANT agent—including their name, release date, origin, and full ability kit—should be revealed soon.

