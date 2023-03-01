VALORANT’s high ping update is finally working, as proven by this delusional player

The VALORANT community is celebrating finding getting proof that Riot’s high-ping fix from early February is actually working—though it led to one disgruntled player getting absolutely sprayed by the entire fandom.

In a since-deleted post on the VALORANT subreddit on Feb. 28, a player shared a clip of them missing shots, having bullets no register, and dying before they could return salvos. The player was furious: these plays had all been working a month ago, and now seemed to be totally broken. “What’s the problem?” they asked.

For the wider VALORANT fandom, the deaths were good news.

In the past, high-ping players have reigned supreme in the Riot Games hero shooter. The ping discrepancy, which is supposed to be crushed out by peeker’s advantage, allowed lagging players to basically glitch around corners for free kills.

After the Patch 6.02 update, VALORANT players can no longer use that trick, and it seemed this poor complaining player was the only one that didn’t get the memo.

Image via Riot Games

Well, they would have got the memo now. The community flocked to the post, dropping bombs on the high-ping abuser. This merciless display seemed to originate from a collective, infuriating, gaming experience against players with sky-high pings.

One player claimed the update might be a perfect opportunity for the complaining player to actually hone their discipline and “gunfight hygiene.” Others pointed to OP’s ping, which sat around 167, as a good example of why the fix was important.

VALORANT’s early February patch does seem to be working at full flight now, especially against high-ping abusers, and the community is already noticing a difference.