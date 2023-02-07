VALORANT Patch 6.02: Full notes and updates

After a short delay due to issues with the Public Beta Environment, the latest VALORANT update in Patch 6.02 has officially arrived today.

The latest patch focuses on reducing frustrations acquired by playing against players with high ping, moves the voice chat evaluation program into a limited beta, and makes several vital bug fixes to various agents and maps, most notably on Lotus.

Here are all the patch notes for VALORANT Patch 6.02.

Max server rewind limit reduced to combat frustrations playing against high ping players

The main focus of Patch 6.02 is the massive gameplay systems update that reduced the max server rewind limit in VALORANT down from 200 ms to 140 ms.

Server rewinding is the process used in the game that rewinds character positions around a bullet being fired, to take into account the time needed for the player’s input to reach the server. By reducing that max value from 200 ms to 140 ms, players should face fewer incidents where they are “shot” after safely repositioning.

For players that typically play on matches with low ping, there shouldn’t be much of a difference. But against players with high ping, there should be fewer incidents where you’re hit by a bullet fired before moving into cover. For players on high ping, you may start to “experience hit registration inaccuracy.”

Background voice chat evaluation moved to limited beta

Last year, Riot Games launched the Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) background program in North America. Back in July, the first stage of RVE was released in the background solely to “help train language models and get the tech in a good enough place for a beta launch.”

With this update, the RVE moves into a limited beta phase, with enhanced “behavioral reports data collection capabilities.” This beta should also see an improvement in comms-related behavioral interventions.

Agent bug fixes

Here is the list of bugs fixed related to agents and their abilities with VALORANT Patch 6.02.

KAY/O

Potentially fixed bug with KAY/O’s Zero/point (E) not showing the correct enemies it has suppressed. This issue could still be ongoing, so submit a report to Riot if it’s still occurring.

Raze

Pathfinding has been improved on Raze’s Boom Bot (C) when chasing an enemy. It can now more consistently jump up small heights and will do so with smoother movement.

Fixed a bug with Boom Bot (C) getting stuck in a wall and rapidly shaking while making a loud noise. It will now bounce off the wall per usual.

Yoru

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) could get stuck in mid-air in various locations.

Cypher

Fixed bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) would only reveal one time if he had been killed or the round had changed during a previous cast.

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) reveals would be interrupted when he was killed after it had been deployed.

Map bug fixes

Here is the list of bugs fixed related to maps with VALORANT Patch 6.02.

Lotus

Players will no longer make footstep audio when dropping from B site platform to the fountain.

B site platform to the fountain. Rotating door volume has been lowered further during rotation.

Players that are next to each other while passing through the rotating door should have a smoother experience.

Fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of the barrier near C site if standing on the rotating door at the round end.

Fracture

Fixed a bug where the “Paul Delmann” badge could be stuck on the screen after Buy Phase ends.

Other changes

An issue where Frenzy and Bulldog reload audio is quieter than other weapons in third person has been fixed.

A bug that caused voice chat to no longer function when disconnected from the internet for less than 60 seconds has been fixed. Players should be able to reconnect to voice chat without having to restart the game.