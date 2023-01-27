Riot delays VALORANT Patch 6.02 due to PBE issue

VALORANT players will have to wait an extra week before the next significant game update. Riot Games confirmed today that Patch 6.02 has officially been pushed back to Feb. 7.

Typically, Riot releases a new VALORANT patch every two weeks, with the 6.01 update releasing on Jan. 17 and the 6.02 update set for Jan. 31. But an issue with access to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) has forced Riot to move the release schedule for 6.02.

Patch 6.02 is set to go out starting Feb 7, one week later than our usual two week patch timing. Expect Patch 6.03 to follow just one week after that. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 27, 2023

The VALORANT PBE is an early access version of VALORANT that a small number of eligible players can access prior to the official full deployment of new patches and updates, and PBE sessions typically take place during a weekend with over a week of time before the patch is officially released. Players in the PBE will look for bugs and test stability.

But the PBE session for the 6.02 update, which was set to be held the weekend of Jan. 21 to 22, was canceled due to an unknown issue that blocked Riot from opening the PBE. The start date for the next PBE session has been moved to a Feb. 3 start time of 6pm CT.

With the PBE session for the 6.02 update getting moved to Feb. 3 and the official launch of the patch moved to Feb. 7, the VALORANT team at Riot will have a little less time than usual to address any bugs or stability issues. But Patch 6.01 resolved several bugs when it was released, including a handful of bugs found on the latest map, Lotus.

Patch 6.03 will release one week later, on Feb. 14.