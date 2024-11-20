VALORANT Regen Shield explained: Price, effect, and more

If you ever thought self-healing armor should be a thing in VALORANT, the new Regen Shield is exactly what you’ve been waiting for—and it’s perfect for duelist mains or aggressive players who need every bit of hit points they can get.

Introduced with Patch 9.10, the Regen Shield aims to freshen up the game’s defensive possibilities beyond the initial options we had. Naturally, players should know its unique features to get the most out of it, so here’s everything you need to know about the new armor type in VALORANT.

What is the Regen Shield in VALORANT? Price and features

Finally, an armor that can heal itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As its name suggests, the Regen Shield can regenerate itself after absorbing damage, letting players commit to risky moves more than once. It can absorb 100 percent of its absorption potential of 25 HP before letting the bullets hit your health—this isn’t the case with other armor in VALORANT, which offers only 66 percent.

As broken as it sounds, don’t worry—its self-healing properties have limitations in the form of a “Regeneration Pool,” which holds 50 points. After a brief delay following damage absorption, the shield uses the points in its pool to regenerate its health. So, it can only regenerate up to 50 extra HP while holding up to 25 HP at a time.

The Regen Shield costs 650 credits, sitting between Light Armor at 400 credits and Heavy Armor at 1,000 credits, and can be bought from the shop before the round starts.

How and when to use the Regen Shield in VALORANT

Other healing abilities in VALORANT, like Sage’s Healing Orb and Skye’s Regrowth, can’t fix a shield, so the idea of a regenerative shield is definitely exciting. With this equipped, technically, every agent can selectively heal themselves, which is meta-stirring.

While it doesn’t seem broken at the moment, the Regen Shield has the potential to become the most popular armor choice going forward. Most agents, especially duelists, can find immense value out of it. Imagine the aggressive possibilities you have with such armor, especially if your team has a Skye or Sage in it. Also, if you love to hide in smoke or play like a rat, the Regen Shield can give you a major advantage by taking away much of your worries about damaged armor.

At 650 credits, you should be able to invest in a Regen Shield in most light buy and some eco rounds. So, it’s a great option if you’re out of budget for Heavy Armor but can spare some credits for armor.

In most cases, I’d opt for the Regen Shield as there’s no major disadvantage in choosing it over Heavy Shields—at the moment. It may fail to protect you in certain scenarios where Heavy Armor shines, but the health regeneration factor is a bigger win to have any day.

