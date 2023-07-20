VALORANT pro breaks historic VCT kill record with incredible Sova performance

The record for most kills in a VALORANT match during a VCT competition on LAN has been broken yet again today in thrilling fashion via a multi-overtime map three as part of a comeback series.

Japanese VALORANT star Yuma “Dep” Hisamoto dropped 42 kills as Sova on Ascent in a crucial showdown between ZETA DIVISION and Rex Regum Qeon this morning in a map three that went to 40 total rounds, consisting of eight rounds of overtime. The third map took over an hour and a half to complete, with ZETA recovering from a 13-2 blowout loss on Haven to start the series, keeping them in the upper bracket portion of the Pacific LCQ.

.@Dep_ow just broke the kill record on LAN with 42 kills.



He delivered the winning kills in round 40 too.@zetadivision needed a savior, the child of god answered the call. #LCQPacific pic.twitter.com/rOodgOWN3m — VCT Pacific @ LCQ (@vctpacific) July 20, 2023

Dep was a consistent threat across the entire game, providing steady production across virtually every round. He didn’t even have the most double-kill or triple-kill rounds, but he was the only player with a 4K and he averaged over 200 points of damage per round.

But he was most effective when his team needed him the most. Dep only had 22 of his 42 kills after regulation, but notched 20 more across the 16 total rounds of overtime. Several of his multi-kill rounds came via clutches in overtime, including the deciding round.

The record holder title for most kills in a VCT match on LAN did not have to travel far, staying in the Pacific region as Dep overtook Global Esports’ Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha, who previously held the record with 39 in a map that GE somehow still lost to DRX. But incredible individual performances on LAN aren’t restricted just to tier one. Just days ago, Nathan “nataNk” Bocqueho dropped 40 on Split against Acend during the six-map win streak that sent French team Gentle Mates to EMEA VCT via Ascension.

The historic performance from Dep not only put him in the record books but also kept his team in the upper bracket of the Pacific LCQ, and could be the catalyst for a run at VALORANT Champions 2023.

