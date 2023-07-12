VCT Pacific LCQ 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

The VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific region wrapped up its regular season earlier this year, crowning the teams that will represent the league in VALORANT Champions. While Paper Rex, DRX, and T1 have all already clinched a spot in the final ultimate international competition of the year, the remaining seven teams will fight for the final spot in the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

VCT Pacific was among the most competitive leagues across the entire VCT circuit, making the league’s final competition one of the most highly anticipated and unpredictable LCQs. Given that this league is situated in South Korea and far from the other leagues, many interested viewers may not know when or where to watch the VCT Pacific LCQ.

This is everything you will need to know to watch the VCT Pacific 2023 LCQ.

VCT Pacific LCQ 2023 Schedule

The 2023 VCT Pacific LCQ will begin on July 18 and run until July 23. The tournament will kick off with Talon Esports taking on DetonatioN FocusMe on July 18 at 3 AM CT. Below is the exact schedule for the entire five-day bracket.

Tuesday, July 18

3am CT: Talon Esports vs. DetonatioN FocusMe Upper Bracket Round One



Wednesday, July 19

3am CT: Rex Regum Qeon vs. Global Esports Upper Bracket Quarterfinal

6am CT: Gen.G Esports vs. TBD Upper Bracket Quarterfinal



Thursday, July 20

3am CT: ZETA Division vs. TBD Upper Bracket Semifinal

6am CT: Team Secret vs. TBD Upper Bracket Semifinal



Friday, July 21

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD Upper Bracket Semifinal

6am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower Bracket Semifinal



Saturday, July 22

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower Bracket Final



Sunday, July 23

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD Grand Final



VCT Pacific LCQ 2023 Format and Teams

The VCT Pacific 2023 LCQ will be a modified elimination bracket. Given that Paper Rex, T1, and DRX have all already punched their tickets to Champions, this tournament will consist of the remaining seven teams. These teams include Gen.G Esports, Team Secret, ZETA Division, Rex Regum Qeon, Global Esports, Talon Esports, and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Paper Rex emerged as the VCT Pacific Champions. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The first round of the Upper Bracket and Upper Bracket Quarterfinals will both be single-elimination games, with the losers of these series being eliminated from the LCQ. Starting at the Upper Bracket Semifinals, the bracket will shift into a double-elimination format. Based on regular season standings, ZETA Division and Team Secret will receive bye rounds and wait until the semifinals to face off against their first opponents.

Only one team will be able to claim the final VCT Pacific spot for Champions and join Paper Rex, T1, and DRX in the final VALORANT competition of the year.

How to watch the VCT Pacific LCQ 2023

Like all other VCT events, VCT Pacific LCQ 2023 will be broadcast live across Twitch and YouTube, as well as other regional streaming platforms. You can watch the live broadcast in a variety of languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese, Indonesian, Hindi, and Tagalog.

Along with official VCT streams, there will also be several Riot-partnered co-streams featuring prominent VALORANT content creators similarly viewing the game live. After each series completes, you can watch the reply on the VCT’s official channels as a VOD.

