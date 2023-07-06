The third-ever VALORANT world championship will take place in North America for the first time in 2023, culminating in the final days of playoffs at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The first year of partnership has been nothing short of exciting, and the world championship tournament to wrap it up should be no exception.

16 teams will come from Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China to compete in a four-group round-robin group stage that will send eight teams to a double-elimination playoff bracket. Only one team will join the ranks of Acend and LOUD as a world champion of VALORANT.

All teams qualified for VALORANT Champions 2023

Here are all the teams that have confirmed their spot at Champions 2023 following their VCT season and Masters Tokyo.

Fnatic

Team Liquid

FUT Esports

Evil Geniuses

NRG

LOUD

Paper Rex

DRX

T1

Open spots remaining for VALORANT Champions 2023

Three teams from the China Qualifier

Two teams from the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

One team from the Americas Last Chance Qualifier

One team from the Pacific Last Chance Qualifier.

EMEA will send two teams to Champions via the Last Chance Qualifier, thanks to Fnatic’s victory at Masters Tokyo.

Fnatic

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Fnatic is in the process of building a dynasty, while seeking to pull off a one-of-a-kind achievement by clean sweeping every single international VALORANT trophy this year. Since VCT LOCK//IN, the stacked European roster has only lost a single match all year, led by the captivating and charismatic Boaster and his all-star teammates Leo, Chronicle, Alfajer, and Derke.

Team Liquid

Image via Riot Games

Liquid has had quite the mixed bag of results this year. They started slow during the EMEA VCT season but rallied before pulling off a major upset in the grand finals and handed Fnatic their only loss of the year while claiming the domestic title. However internationally, the team of Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, soulcas, and Sayf has struggled significantly.

FUT Esports

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Turkey has rallied behind a resilient FUT Esports roster that is still seeking that breakout international performance. In both the EMEA VCT playoffs and at Masters Tokyo, they did just enough to edge out the talented trophy-lifting NAVI roster to book an insured spot in Champions. The group of mojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, and ATA KAPTAN have a big ask ahead of them to make a deep run at Champions.

Evil Geniuses

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Ever since the major upset that saw MIBR beat 100 Thieves, sending Evil Geniuses to the Americas playoffs, the EG players have been the talk of pro VALORANT fans worldwide. After an underwhelming start to their season, EG went on a legendary run at both Americas playoffs and Masters Tokyo, finishing top three at both events. All eyes will be back on Boostio, Ethan, jawgemo, C0M, and Demon1 again in Champions.

NRG

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

One of the most stacked rosters in Americas have been consistently excellent all year, coming close in both Americas playoffs and Masters Tokyo to picking up another trophy. Like their NA counterparts in EG, a slow start for NRG gave way to a strong showing in the second half of the season and at Masters. While s0m seeks his first ever trophy, FNS, crashies, Victor, and ardiis are all seeking to add to their trophy cabinets.

LOUD

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

The reigning world champions have not taken their foot off the gas, even after swapping out parts of their roster at the start of the year. Heading into Masters Tokyo, LOUD were in top form, reaching the grand finals at LOCK//IN and finishing first in the Americas League. But aspas, Less, Saadhak, cauanzin, and tuzy faltered unexpectedly, losing two straight 2-0 matches and crashing out of playoffs. That being said, LOUD struggled at the Masters before Champions last year, and we all know who ended up claiming the world title.

Paper Rex

Photo via Riot Games/VCT Pacific

Paper Rex’s midseason roster swap placed superstar Something on the starting roster, igniting a late season run in which they won nine straight matches while only dropping four maps en route to a VCT Pacific title. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Paper Rex was forced to compete at Masters without Something, but still managed to secure wins over DRX, NRG, and EDward Gaming and finish third place. With Something returning, he and mindfreak, f0rsakeN, d4v31, and Jinggg will look to jump-start another winning streak.

DRX

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The kings of Korea, DRX looked poised to break through this year and win that elusive international trophy that’s been out of reach. But after a strong start to the year between LOCK//IN and the Pacific season, they’ve hit a run of inconsistency, alternating wins and losses through the end of the regular season, through Pacific playoffs, and through Masters Tokyo. Stax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, and Foxy9 will need a big recovery to make it deep at Champions 2023.

T1

Photo via Riot Games/VCT Pacific

T1 made a big bet by bringing in a lot of star-studded names when they pulled out of North America and moved to Korea for VCT. Their Korean roster is made up of players that have competed from all over: Korea, Japan, NA, and even the Overwatch League. They did just enough to make it to Masters, but have struggled on the international stage both times this year. Munchkin, xeta, Carpe, Sayaplayer, and ban will have to set up at Champions 2023.

