VALORANT players slam Riots ‘out of touch’ communication changes, and demand action

Riot Games’ changes to communication, UI, and headshot banners have come under fire, with VALORANT fans roasting the developers over the coals.

In recent updates, VALORANT post-game chat has been tossed by the wayside, paired with the removal of headshot banners. Riot also introduced ultimate indicators, providing players with both knowledge and sensory overload. The changes were rolled out via an April 11 patch, where several tweaks were originally overshadowed by Bind’s revamped return to the map pool and new AFK punishments.

Both pros and eagle-eyed casuals alike eventually spotted these “out of touch” changes though and ripped Riot to shreds in an April 13 Reddit Post, where no tweak was safe.

According to the disgruntled VALORANT fans, Riot didn’t even take user input into consideration before shipping the tweaks. Some claimed the changes were just so the devs “look busy” and actually bring “zero benefits” to the title.

Riot’s post-game chat changes—which many agreed are simply “weird”—seem to be tailored to a less-toxic gaming experience, but it appears it may actually make it more difficult to report offending players. VALORANT fans implored Riot to at least make the post-game chat an option in the settings rather than just clear it.

The harshest fans even declared they were “intern’s changes.”

Riot slid these changes in behind Bind’s grand reveal, leading to fans only noticing the tweaks days later. AFK penalty changes also riled up the fandom, with players criticizing the increased punishment for gamers who fail to join matches.

These changes have certainly ruffled a few feathers, but the devs are yet to respond. We’ll likely have to get used to what’s in front of us, for now.

But hopefully, VALORANT players will get some answers soon.