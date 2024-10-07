Gen.G’s title-winning VALORANT roster breaks apart ahead of 2025 season

South Korean powerhouse Gen.G will make massive changes to its VALORANT roster for the upcoming 2025 season, with three players entering free agency. Gen.G was arguably the best team throughout 2024, but a disappointing exit at VCT Champions faltered its plan to build a dynasty.
On Oct. 7, the Gen.G organization revealed it has let go of Lakia, Meteor, and Munchkin from its VALORANT roster. These three players were crucial building blocks that allowed Gen.G to become such a dominant squad.
Though two of the players have remained silent until this point, in-game leader Munchkin tweeted that he was open to international opportunities, ready to play any role, and even learn a new language to win championships.
South Korean fans at least have some good news to work with. Part of the team will carry on the torch for the next season. Gen.G confirmed that its two heaviest hitters, t3xture and Karon, have re-signed with the team for 2025.
The coaching staff has also committed to another year with the org, as head coach solo and head of strategy HSK will be retained.
Gen.G had an incredibly successful year except for its abrupt end at Champions. With the addition of t3xture to the team, Gen.G placed second at VCT Masters Madrid and won VCT Masters Shanghai. However, the team failed to meet expectations in front of a home crowd at VCT Champions, with a gutting ninth to 12th-place exit.
Gen. G has taken an interesting approach to fill the big shoes Lakia, Meteor, and Munchkin left. The org is holding an open VALORANT player recruitment, where any Radiant player from the Asia Pacific region can apply for a tryout. The organization is no stranger to roster rebuilds, so let’s see how it plays out.
Published: Oct 7, 2024 04:29 am