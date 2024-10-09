NRG VALORANT releases superstar, shocking the VCT world

From VALORANT world champion and MVP to free agent: NRG announced they were releasing North American superstar Max “Demon1” Mazanov today, potentially opening up a sweepstakes for the sharp-shooting star.

2024 didn’t go as planned for Demon1, to put it lightly. After setting the world on fire in 2023 by breaking into Evil Geniuses lineup and helping lead the underdog squad to a world championship with some pristine duelist play, Demon1 escaped contract hell and was seemingly bound for greener pastures at NRG. The team failed to make Americas playoffs in the first VCT split, however, and ended up benching Demon1 in between splits as the team tried sought to shake up their fortunes. The move didn’t really pan out, as NRG again missed out on Americas playoffs, and didn’t qualify for any international LANs on the year.

A new free agent has entered the chat. Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games.

“He’s too good to keep on the bench, so we’re giving him the chance to shine elsewhere,” NRG’s post on X/Twitter today read. “Thank you for everything, Demon1.” Demon1 himself was quick to post a simple “LFT” on his own account.

While NRG performed far below expectation this year and Demon1 didn’t shine nearly as brightly as he had with Evil Geniuses in 2023, the move to release him still comes as a bit of a shock. NRG invested heavily in bringing in both him and former EG teammate Ethan, with now-former coach Chet claiming he even spent some of his own personal money on their buyouts. NRG is now left with only Ethan, FNS, and W streamer s0m signed to its VALORANT team.

As for Demon1, he should have no shortage of suitors—in Americas and elsewhere. With plenty of teams around the VCT world seeming more willing than ever to welcome in talent from beyond their home regions, it wouldn’t be a shock to see someone make a big offer for the star in EMEA or even the Pacific region, with the right squad and language fit.

Disappointing season be damned, you just don’t get talent like Demon1 becoming available that often. And we doubt he’ll be on the market very long.

