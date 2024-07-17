Image Credit: Bethesda
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Coach Chet "Chet" Singh of NRG arrives at VALORANT Champions Los Angeles Group Stage at the Shrine Expo Hall on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
Ex-NRG coach Chet paid ‘five figures’ of his own money to sign VALORANT players

"Esports is ruthless."
After being dropped from NRG’s VALORANT roster on July 15, coach Chet shed some light on what was happening behind the scenes. This included how he had to pay for players’ buyouts with his own money.

Chet made a shocking revelation on his stream on the day he was fired from NRG. The American coach claimed he had to pay five figures for Ethan and Demon1‘s buyouts. Both players joined the roster from Evil Geniuses in December 2023.

“Honestly, they’re fucked for the next season, so I don’t care. Yeah, esports is ruthless…I can say this as this doesn’t matter anymore… I gave up a little bit of money to pay for Ethan and Demon1’s buyout,” Chet said.

“It is what it is, so, that sucks. It wasn’t a lot of money…It was like a low five figures,” Chet added.

Chet admitted he was unsure where to go next in the following part of the stream. The coach called the offseason “pretty crazy.” He also revealed he wanted to stay with NRG, but the organization didn’t feel the same about their cooperation.

“I would like to [stay in VALORANT], if possible,” Chet said. Perhaps a transition to Counter-Strike 2 is possible. Before he joined NRG’s division in 2020, the American was coaching CS:GO teams. He was also part of NRG in that scene while coaching teams like EG, 100 Thieves, and OpTic Gaming.

After placing eighth in the Group Stage of Americas’ VCT, NRG’s 2024 season is already over, with the team seemingly looking for changes.

