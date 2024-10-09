VALORANT is getting a special Halloween bundle—and it’s adorably spooky

If you’ve always wanted to decorate your VALORANT weapons with spooky cute accessories, you’ll love this year’s unique Halloween bundle.

The Troublemaker collection is all set to drop in the VALORANT shop’s featured section, but guess who the showstopper of the bundle is? It’s the mysterious and talented headshot-only “demo guy” from all those skin showcase videos. But that’s not it. Proving those who believed it was a pro player wrong, Riot Games finally revealed the demo guy had been an adorable kitty all along.

Jokes aside, here’s what the bundle will feature, according to the teaser and leaks:

Troublemaker cat gun buddy. The buddy glows in two variants—orange and cyan—representing day and night scenes, respectively. The cat blinks periodically. Two player cards featuring a black cat in orange and cyan pots with Halloween vibes. Sprays featuring a black cat in different expressions.

Riot has yet to reveal the Troublemaker bundle’s price, but we expect it to be similar to the Duo’s Day capsule, released in VALORANT to mark Valentine’s Day celebrations this year. So, it should be marked close to 1,650 VP, translating to roughly $20 in real money. The items will likely be bundled together, so you may not be able to buy the gun buddy separately.

While a glowing cat gun buddy may be exactly what you need to spice up your collection and even a great gift for your duo this Halloween, many of you may feel it isn’t worth it, especially because the bundle won’t contain any weapon skin. That said, it’ll be available for a limited time, so if you’re into collecting rare cosmetics, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this one.

