All VALORANT voice actors

People from all over the world have lent their voices to VALORANT.

Since the game’s release, many VALORANT players have become infatuated with the diverse and growing collection of agents. With all the agents coming from different backgrounds, the people who have lent their voices to the characters represent that same diverse background.

Here’s some information about every agent’s voice actor in VALORANT.

Brimstone – Steve Blum

The elder statesmen of the roster of VALORANT agents, American ex-soldier Brimstone is voiced by Steve Blum. Steve Blum is one of the most accomplished voice actors of all time, even receiving a Guinness World Record for most video game voice acting credits.

He has hundreds of voice acting credits across games, films, and shows, going as far back as the late 1980s. He’s appeared in several popular video game franchises, including Halo, Call of Duty, Warcraft, Dota, and The Elder Scrolls.

Viper – Ashly Burch

The second American agent, the toxic controller Viper is voiced by Ashly Burch. Burch has become one of the most recognizable and popular voice actresses in video games over the past decade.

Since 2012, Burch has voiced some of the most iconic characters in video games, including Tiny Tina from the Borderlands franchise, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, and Chloe Price from Life is Strange. She’s also appeared in Saints Row, Fortnite, and several various superhero/comic book-inspired games. She’s set to reprise her roles as Tiny Tina and Aloy in the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Horizon Forbidden West, respectively.

Omen – Jason Marnocha

The mysterious and shadowy Omen is voiced by Jason Marnocha. Marnocha is a veteran voice actor whose gravely and growly voice has appeared all over numerous popular anime titles, including One Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and several others.

He’s a familiar voice to fans of video games, too. He’s the voice of the dark prince Prince Renathal from World of Warcraft and several different characters from Smite.

Astra – Effie Nkrumah

The Ghana-born galactic controller Astra is voiced by Effie Nkrumah. Nkrumah is a Ghanaian-Australian artist who works in poetry, comedy, dance, and several other forms of art that address Blackness, constructs of race, and diaspora.

VALORANT creative director David Notthingham announced in March that Nkrumah would provide the voice for Astra and she did so remotely from Accra, Ghana.

Phoenix – Afolabi Alli

The U.K.’s favorite hothead, the fiery London-based duelist Phoenix is voiced by Afolabi Alli. Not traditionally a voice actor, Alli comes from the world of theater, having performed in numerous plays put on by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, including Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Alli acquired a voice agent and began doing voice work on the side while performing theater and wasn’t even truly aware of what he was auditioning for until he got the callback from Riot Games, according to an interview with Dexerto.

Jett – Shannon Arrum Williams

The high-flying Jett is voiced by Shannon Arrum Williams. Known as just Shannon, she’s a British-Korean singer who first appeared on the South Korean television show Star King. She’s since released two EPs and several singles over the past few years.

Since appearing in VALORANT as Jett, Shannon has begun streaming on Twitch, with now over 250,000 followers.

Reyna – Karina Altamirano

The soul-devouring Reyna is voiced by Karina Altamirano. Altamirano has done Spanish voice actor work for numerous prominent shows, including One Piece, Dragon Ball, and several others. She also voices Reyna in the Latin American version of VALORANT.

Raze – Carolina Ravassa

The explosive Brazilian duelist Raze is voiced by Carolina Ravassa. Hailing from Colombia, Ravassa is an accomplished actress and voice actress, appearing in various shows and short films over the years, including Mr. Robot.

Her most notable presence in video games is her performance as the hero Sombra from Overwatch. She’s also appeared in games like Grand Theft Auto V, Marvel’s Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Yoru – Daisuke Takahashi

The dimension-tearing Japanese native Yoru is voiced by Daisuke Takahashi. Not to be confused with Daisuke Takahashi the Olympic figure skater, Daisuke Takahashi the voice actor has voiced characters in Devilman: Crybaby and Kuruko’s Basketball. He’s also in the Netflix miniseries The Forest of Love: Deep Cut.

Within video games, he’s voiced characters in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades and Resident Evil 2.

Sova – Aaron Vodovoz

The Russian recon specialist is voiced by Aaron Vodovoz. Born in the U.K. to Russian parents, Vodovoz is an accomplished actor who has appeared in several different shows and films over the past decade.

While he has no other credits in video games, he’s set to appear in an upcoming biographical film about the development and release of the game Tetris. The film, named Tetris, stars Taron Egerton, who says it will “mirror a tone similar to The Social Network.” Speaking of Egerton, Vodovoz is also set to appear in the prequel film to the Kingsman film series that stars Egerton.

Breach – David Menkin

The Swedish flash master Breach is voiced by David Menkin. Menkin is a Norwegian film, television, and voice actor who’s spent years doing voice work for some iconic children’s shows and movies like Bob the Builder and Thomas & Friends (Thomas the Tank Engine). He’s also appeared in several acclaimed action films, like Zero Dark Thirty and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Menkin is a familiar face in video game voice acting as well. He’s the voice of Preston Marlowe from the Battlefield: Bad Company series, as well as Captain Joseph Brady from Battlefield 3. Menkin has also appeared in Horizon Zero Dawn, World of Warcraft, and other games.

Skye – Miranda O’Hare

The Australian seeking sensation is voiced by Miranda O’Hare. O’Hare is an Australian actress/writer who’s appeared in numerous short films and television series over the past decade. She started training as an actress at 12 years old and graduated from the University in Sydney with an undergrad writing degree.

Her appearance in VALORANT as Skye is just her second video game voice acting role, having previously played a different kind of agent as the melee-only Hybrid Zephyr from XCOM: Chimera Squad.

KAY/O – Gabe Kunda

The suppressive robot agent known as KAY/O is voiced by Gabe Kunda. Kunda is a Texas-born actor and voice actor with credits in several popular anime titles, like My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, One Piece, Fairy Tail, and others. He’s also done an extensive amount of voiceover promo work.

He’s appeared in a few video games prior to VALORANT, including Far Cry 5, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, and Orcs Must Die! 3.

Killjoy – Eva Feiler

The master of German engineering, Killjoy is voiced by Eva Feiler. Feiler has appeared in several notable British television series, like The Archers, Father Brown, and the Netflix hit series The Crown as a young Margaret Thatcher. She also has some theater credits in performances of Shakespearean plays Othello and The Merchant of Venice.

Cypher – Nabil Elouahabi

The ultimate intel operative hailing from Morocco, Cypher is voiced by Nabil Elouahabi. Elouahabi is a British-Moroccan actor who’s been acting for well over two decades. His breakthrough came in 2003, landing a role in the iconic and long-running British soap opera EastEnders, where he played Tariq Larousi for two years, appearing in 165 episodes.

Outside of several other film and television roles, Elouahabi voiced multiple characters in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Sage – Naomi Yang

The Chinese-born protector Sage is voiced by Naomi Yang. Yang is a Beijing-born actress who grew up in Manchester, England, and had her acting debut in the 2014 film Lilting under the name Naomi Christie. She’s appeared in numerous other television series and miniseries since then, including Mars and Brave New World.