VALORANT Duo’s Day (Valentine’s Day) Bundle: Everything included, possible price, and more

If you’ve got a VALORANT partner you want to match up with this Valentine’s Day, Riot Games reportedly has you covered with a cosmetic capsule bundle named Duo’s Day, packed with adorable goodies celebrating love. Here’s everything the leaks tell us so far.

VALORANT Duo’s Day capsule release date

You get a Raze and Killjoy card like the one above in this bundle too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As its theme suggests, the Duo’s Day Capsule is expected to drop on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This is the first time VALORANT is getting a Valentine’s Day special collection, but according to leaks, it won’t include weapon skins. Read on to learn about the Duo’s Day capsule’s anticipated contents.

What’s included in VALORANT Duo’s Day capsule bundle?

As per the leaks, Duo’s Day will include the following:

Duo’s Day: Left player card (animated) Duo’s Day: Right player card (animated) Duo’s Day: Game Night player card Duo’s Day gun buddy (animated) Three player titles: <3, </3, Duo Duo’s Day: Left spray (pre/post round only) Duo’s Day: Right spray (pre/post round only)

As mentioned before, the Duo’s Day capsule will include accessories only, but you can always get the XERØFANG bundle instead. It might be based on the Lunar New Year of Dragon, but comes in colors that are perfect for Valentine’s Day. Imagine how good the Duo’s Day gun buddy would look on the pink XERØFANG Vandal.

While Riot is yet to announce the capsule officially, the leaks are from reliable sources and we’ve already seen clips showcasing the items from VALORANT’s PBE version.

VALORANT Duo’s Day expected price

While many were expecting Riot to give the upcoming VALORANT Duo’s Day capsule out for free, that is likely not going to happen. The sprays, Game Night player card, and titles could be free material, but Riot doesn’t strike me as a developer that would give out animated goodies for free.

In fact, leaks claim the Duo’s Day capsule will be priced between 2000 and 2500 VP, which is around $20 to $25 worth of real money. Moreover, you can’t purchase any item individually, so you have to get the entire capsule or nothing.

We are all hoping for Riot to change its mind before the day comes, but I wouldn’t expect too much. Maybe if Riot reduce its price to $10. Whatever happens, we’ll update this story when official information drops.