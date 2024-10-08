Sentinels VALORANT finally finds replacements for TenZ and Sacy

Storied organization Sentinels has revealed its new star-studded roster for the upcoming 2025 VALORANT season. The North American squad has recruited Sean “bang” Bezerra and Marshall “N4RRATE” Massey to join the team’s ranks.

Two vacant positions were left on the Sentinels VALORANT roster after Sacy and TenZ announced they would hang up their keyboards and retire from professional play. Sentinels acquired two prodigies from the Americas and EMEA leagues to fill the missing pieces.

Bang is replacing TenZ as Sentinels’ controller after spending his career playing for 100 Thieves. Throughout a three-year stint with Nadeshot’s org, bang made a name for himself as a reliable clutch player despite being only 20. Despite maintaining consistent individual form, he has yet to lift an S-Tier trophy while playing for 100 Thieves.

Heist of the century@Bangzerra is officially a Sentinel pic.twitter.com/Y6twYAV14i — Sentinels (@Sentinels) October 7, 2024

The most anticipated move during this scuffle is the addition of N4RRATE, returning to North America after spending two years playing on EMEA soil. The 21-year-old was the star player of a promising Karmine Corp roster in 2024. He had an exemplary start to the season by winning VCT EMEA Kickoff but slowed down throughout the rest of the year. N4RRATE will take on Sacy’s role as the team’s recon player, but we might see him share the duelist role with zekken for specific maps.

A nightmare in red@N4RRATE is coming home pic.twitter.com/lTBFSXqoaD — Sentinels (@Sentinels) October 7, 2024

These two youngsters have a lot of work ahead of them, as they will be expected to perform up to the standards of VALORANT’s most decorated players in history.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit to see the roster in action. Sentinels failed to qualify for Red Bull Home Ground #5 while fielding two substitute players before bang and N4RRATE’s signings were finalized.

