The end of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two is getting closer and closer, and Patch 6.07 is set to introduce some more new changes. While there’s nothing major like a new map or a new agent, there is a map making its return with some new changes, plus some general improvements that will be made.

While Bind officially returns to the map pool, a couple of user interface indicators are being updated during patch 6.07. The Bind changes are easily the most significant part of the update, with several alterations made to the classic map.

Here’s all the early information you need about the next VALORANT update, Patch 6.07.

VALORANT 6.07 early patch notes

Revamped Bind returns

In VALORANT Patch 6.07, Bind will return to the map pool for all game modes except Competitive and Unrated after getting significant work done following its removal from the active map pool (along with Breeze) at the start of Episode Six.

There are numerous significant changes that have been made to Bind. The exit for the teleporter connecting B Long to A Lobby is now directly next to the entrance to A Bath (aka Showers). The triple box on A site has been significantly altered. A vent opening in the wall between the B site and B Elbow has been added.

Bind should return to Competitive and Unrated in Patch 6.08 and will replace Icebox.

General updates to user interface indicators

According to the PBE notes for the 6.07 Patch, Riot will be making general updates to VALORANT‘s user interface indicators:

Visual Updates to in-game UI indicators (the yellow and red UI that appear when utility is around you or you are taking/about to take damage).

Added animation to Yellow Directional Indicator.

It’s currently unclear what the visual updates and their scope will be for the UI indicators.

VALORANT Patch 6.07 is expected to release on Tuesday, April 11.