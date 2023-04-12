VALORANT players and pros unhappy with the new UI update

The latest VALORANT Patch, 6.07, was released on April 11 and featured a handful of updates to its user interface, in particular the indicators that appear when certain agent abilities are used. But despite Riot’s designs of making these indicators “more consistent across various agents,” the changes haven’t gone over well with players at different levels.

The changes that have been implemented have resulted in an excessive amount of on-screen “clutter,” with the new indicators distracting players. Numerous players at the pro level have expressed their frustrations, including Fnatic’s in-game leader Boaster, who asked if he could somehow get rid of the new UI he doesn’t need.

How to get rid of this new UI? I don't need it😂 — FNATIC Boaster (@OfficialBoaster) April 12, 2023

Other pro players like Paper Rex’s f0rsaken, Shopify Rebellion’s vanity, and G2 coach Dani have also taken issue with the new indicators. The Patch 6.07 changes added these danger indicators to both the Killjoy Lockdown and the KAY/O fragment grenade while removing them from various other abilities like Reyna’s Leer and Skye’s Seekers.

valorant please remove this new killjoy ult indicator, ty in advance. pic.twitter.com/GhuZrQX9m5 — G2 Dani 🇵🇸 (@DaniVAL__) April 12, 2023

Many of the pro players, and numerous VALORANT players in general, find the Killjoy Lockdown indicators distracting, especially given their size and that they appear during an already stressful situation. Some players are even treating the new indicators like a slight buff to the Killjoy ultimate, given its potential to distract opposing players.

Related: VALORANT Patch 6.07 may buff some popular characters with incredibly simple change

Players are asking for the option to either turn the new indicators off or for them to be reduced so they don’t take up as much screen space. While these could be considered useful for players who require additional visual aids, players in general would appreciate the opportunity to just turn them off.