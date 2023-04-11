VALORANT Patch 6.07 may buff some popular characters with incredibly simple change

Over the course of this year, many different agents have risen up and above the rest to become the cream of the crop in today’s VALORANT meta.

In Patch 6.07, however, a small handful of picks will be getting a small buff with a UI indicator change that will make it a bit harder to face off against certain forms of utility.

Riot is consolidating and creating a more consistent pattern with the game’s UI indicators by removing the yellow indicators for Reyna’s Leer, Skye’s Seekers, Killjoy’s Alarmbot, and Chamber’s Trademark. KAY/O’s FRAG/ment, on the other hand, will be getting a critical danger indicator added whenever a player is within range.

These new changes will be an interesting challenge for any players facing off against a majority of these agents since the yellow indicators were a great way to identify where these specific abilities were coming from.

Reyna, for example, has been the most-played agent in the game among most players. Her Leer blind is one of the best ways to initiate a push since enemy players are forced to either take time to shoot down the eye or fall back. Now, she can throw the blind into unique positions, and now, her opponents must take extra time to find where the orb is. It is more likely that if an opponent cannot immediately find the orb, they’ll simply fall back, making it even more efficient in battle.

Killjoy’s Alarmbot is also a pesky trap that can be hidden away so that it can take her enemies by surprise when they push into certain choke points and on-site. Players can shoot the little bot pretty easily and avoid its area-of-effect, though. Without an indicator, Alarmbot can be that much more annoying to deal with since you don’t know from which way it’s attacking you.

Skye’s ultimate can be a round-deciding ability in the right hands, but like many others, her creatures can be shot down before they can hit their targets. With this UI change, enemy players won’t know where the Seekers are coming from unless they can finally crest their line of sight. This should keep players on their toes when facing off against these agents over the next few weeks.