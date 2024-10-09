VALORANT Halloween Troublemaker bundle: All cosmetics, price, and more

Whether you’re planning to celebrate Halloween with your VALORANT duo or are just an independent cat person who loves grinding ranked games, the new Troublemaker bundle is all you need.

The Troublemaker collection kicks off the season of jump scares and pumpkins in the popular tactical shooter, bringing you a bunch of new items to collect. And if you’re all alone this Halloween (and spooked), the bundle gives you an adorable black kitty to keep you company. As a gun buddy, but that works, too, right?

Here’s what’s included in VALORANT’s Troublemaker bundle and everything you need to know about it.

All items in VALORANT Troublemaker bundle

Meow meow meow meow. Image via Riot Games

If you’ve been wondering who the demo guy is from those outlandish weapon skin showcase videos, Riot Games says it’s an adorable cat. You can now equip them with your gun in VALORANT, and who’s to say, you may gain some impressive headshot skills right after.

According to the teaser and further leaks, the Halloween Troublemaker bundle includes the following items:

An animated Troublemaker cat gun buddy with day (orange) and night (cyan) themes. Two player cards with day (orange) and night (cyan) themes. A spray featuring the demo guy… oops, it’s a cat.

When will the Halloween Troublemaker bundle release in VALORANT?

Riot has yet to reveal the exact release date for the Troublemaker bundle in VALORANT. But if we were to guess, it should be added to the shop’s featured section right after the current bundle (Singularity) timer expires.

At the time of writing, the timer ends in eight days and a few hours, so the Troublemaker collection should show up in the shop on or around Oct. 17. It’s going to be a time-limited bundle, so it should stay for around two to three weeks before leaving the shop forever. Cosmetics other than weapon skins don’t return to the shop, so collectible alert!

VALORANT Halloween Troublemaker bundle expected price

Riot hasn’t revealed the price for VALORANT’s Troublemaker bundle yet, but we can predict it based on previous trends.

Back in February, Riot released a first-of-its-kind Duo’s Day capsule to enable the celebration of Valentine’s Day in VALORANT. It included a gun buddy, two player cards, and a spray and cost 1,650 VP, which is roughly $20 in real money.

The Troublemaker bundle could cost a similar amount, if not higher. Also, the items will likely be sold as a bundle and can’t be purchased separately, so if you’re interested in just the gun buddy, you’re probably out of luck.

We’ll update the story with the confirmed price and other details as and when available.

