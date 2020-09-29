The OP is finally getting nerfed.

Riot Games has finally succumbed to criticism from the community and nerfed the Operator in today’s VALORANT patch, potentially putting an end to the big blasting sniper rifle’s reign of terror.

The developers also have their eyes on Jett, Reyna, Viper, and Omen in Patch 1.09, nerfing Jett’s Blade Storm and Reyna’s Empress, buffing Vipers’ Viper Pitt and Brimstone’s Stim Beacon, and adjusting Omen’s Paranoia.

Here’s the rundown of all the changes coming in Patch 1.09, according to a patch preview video from the Korean VALORANT channel translated by Liquipedia.

Weapon changes

Operator

Price increased from 4,500 to 5,000

Scope movement speed decreased from 76 percent to 72 percent

Fire rate decreased from 0.75 to 0.7

Equipping time increase from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds

Leg shot damage decreased from 127 to 120 damage

Scope deadzone accuracy falloff decreased from 30 percent to 15 percent while zooming

Agent changes

Jett

Blade Storm

Blade Storm damage amplifier changed from 3x to 2x while headshotting with right mouse button

Damage reduced if enemy is further than 12 meters

Delay between right mouse button shots increased from 0.33 seconds to 0.45 seconds

Reyna

Empress

Empress fire rate decreased from 25 to 15 percent

Viper

Toxic fuel at the start of the round increased from 50 to 100

Snake Bite

Snake Bite armor debuff will continue for a few seconds after standing in the poison

Viper’s Pit

Viper walks twice as fast and can change weapons faster while using Viper’s pit

Brimstone

Stim Beacon

Stim Beacon fire rate increased from 10 percent to 15 percent

Omen

Paranoia

Visual changes to make Paranoia VFX clearer

This article will be updated when the full notes are released.