Riot Games has finally succumbed to criticism from the community and nerfed the Operator in today’s VALORANT patch, potentially putting an end to the big blasting sniper rifle’s reign of terror.
The developers also have their eyes on Jett, Reyna, Viper, and Omen in Patch 1.09, nerfing Jett’s Blade Storm and Reyna’s Empress, buffing Vipers’ Viper Pitt and Brimstone’s Stim Beacon, and adjusting Omen’s Paranoia.
Here’s the rundown of all the changes coming in Patch 1.09, according to a patch preview video from the Korean VALORANT channel translated by Liquipedia.
Weapon changes
Operator
- Price increased from 4,500 to 5,000
- Scope movement speed decreased from 76 percent to 72 percent
- Fire rate decreased from 0.75 to 0.7
- Equipping time increase from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds
- Leg shot damage decreased from 127 to 120 damage
- Scope deadzone accuracy falloff decreased from 30 percent to 15 percent while zooming
Agent changes
Jett
Blade Storm
- Blade Storm damage amplifier changed from 3x to 2x while headshotting with right mouse button
- Damage reduced if enemy is further than 12 meters
- Delay between right mouse button shots increased from 0.33 seconds to 0.45 seconds
Reyna
Empress
- Empress fire rate decreased from 25 to 15 percent
Viper
- Toxic fuel at the start of the round increased from 50 to 100
Snake Bite
- Snake Bite armor debuff will continue for a few seconds after standing in the poison
Viper’s Pit
- Viper walks twice as fast and can change weapons faster while using Viper’s pit
Brimstone
Stim Beacon
- Stim Beacon fire rate increased from 10 percent to 15 percent
Omen
Paranoia
- Visual changes to make Paranoia VFX clearer
This article will be updated when the full notes are released.