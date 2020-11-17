VALORANT First Strike UMG Closed Qualifier: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

Only four will move on to the final event.

The second and final North American VALORANT First Strike Closed Qualifier kicks off this Thursday, Nov. 19. And 16 teams will battle it out for a chance at making it to the final event in December.

The qualifier, hosted by Engine Media (UMG), is the final opportunity to earn a spot in the First Strike main event and compete for a $100,000 prize pool. Four teams are already locked in—Envy, 100 Thieves, Sentinels, and Renegades—and are waiting to see who the other four competitors will be.

Here are the groups, scores, standings, and bracket for the First Strike UMG Closed Qualifier.

Image via UMG Gaming

Groups

Group A

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Group B

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Group C

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Group D

Screengrab via VLR.gg

