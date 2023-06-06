VALORANT fan hilariously recreates agent select in real life

This VALORANT fan proves you don’t need a high budget to make peak cosplay content with a hilarious re-enactment of Gekko’s selection.

MHD_JAPAN shared their latest creation in a Reddit thread on June 6 that quickly gained traction amongst the community. The fan can be seen in low-budget cosplays shot in front of a green screen.

There are no finishing touches and the edit is awkward, but it actually makes this weird but hilarious video even better. If anything, a perfectly executed recreation wouldn’t have nearly been as funny as this amazing clip.

Among all agent selection screens, we think Gekko’s might be the funniest to re-enact, but also one of the most challenging. The fan truly gave their all to bring the Initiator to life.

His facial expressions are also on point. The high point of the video is when Gekko’s green pet Mosh appears. To cosplay it, MHD_JAPAN unexpectedly cropped their whole body out, put on a green hood with a poorly-cut yellow mask, and taped cute ears on top of it.

Yep, this is pure meme material. Screengrab via ODORU GAME BOYS

The fan is part of a Japanese group called the ODORU GAME BOYS. They run a YouTube channel where they display other low-budget re-enactments from VALORANT agent selection screen, but also from battle royale game Apex Legends.

They’ve notably done Jett, Astra, and Killjoy’s select animations in December 2022. Killjoy’s was also hilarious: One of the group played her Turret in a box, and they played the Alarmbot with a white bodysuit and low-budget mask.

There arestill tons of possibilities of select screens to re-enact in real life. We can’t help but wonder which ideas they could come up with to cosplay Fade‘s shadow or Skye‘s wolf in their select screen animations.

