VALORANT Error 62: Causes and possible fixes

There are many different errors you can unfortunately discover in VALORANT, but maybe none are as frustrating as the dreaded Error 62.

This error has been plaguing people around the world and is preventing players from loading up the main menu after logging in and forcing the game to close due to the issue. Unlike other errors, however, this could have something to do with a network error on your end, so there are a few different fixes that could help you get back on the battlefield as soon as possible.

Here is everything we know about VALORANT Error 62.

What is VALORANT Error 62?

Riot Games explains Error 62 on the developer’s official error code page as “something amiss with your network.” There could be connection issues involved, an issue with your service provider, or other internet problems that could be affecting your ability to connect to VALORANT‘s servers.

There could, however, be issues with Riot’s servers that might be preventing you from successfully connecting to any games, so if Riot specifically says it’s aware and working on a fix, all you can do is stay patient as the devs work behind the scenes. You can, however, ensure you have taken all the steps on your end to try connecting.

How to fix VALORANT Error 62

Restart Riot client, close all instances of Riot products

One simple fix that could solve your Error 62 problems is a quick restart of Riot’s game client. This can reset your connection to the server and help get you back into the fight. It might take a few restarts, but make sure you’ve closed every instance of the Riot client, VALORANT, and any other processes that could be running in the background for Riot.

Restart your router

If you’re still struggling and there aren’t any widespread issues with Riot’s servers, you might be dealing with some problems on your side of the connection. To rectify this, restart your router and reconnect to your own provider’s servers before trying to start up the Riot client again. Most routers can be reset by unplugging and replugging the system, but make sure to wait around 30 seconds to a minute before plugging it back in and rebooting all processes.

