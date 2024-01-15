The best VALORANT skins of all-time, ranked

Over the years, VALORANT has hosted several weapon collections in its store. While many failed to make a mark, some skins left quite an impression, making them worthy of being featured in a “best of all time” list.

There are over 60 weapon skin collections—and counting—in VALORANT, each containing a number of gun and melee skins alongside other themed cosmetics. While most are eligible for the daily shop rotation, some were exclusive time-limited grabs. Considering you’re here to reminisce (or know) about the best VALORANT skins we’ve gotten so far, let’s get to the list, shall we? Here’s our ranked list, starting with the very best.

Best VALORANT skins of all time

1) Reaver

Reaver Ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flaunting a dark, mysterious design, subtle yet enticing animations and sound effects, Reaver is arguably the best weapon collection in VALORANT.

Released in two stages, the collection contains skins for almost all popular weapons, including the Sheriff, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, Vandal, Phantom, Odin, and Operator, as well as two melee skins. I always loved how perfect headshots feel with all Reaver skins.

Tip: Our pick from the Reaver collection: Ghost, Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Karambit (melee).

2) Prime

Prime Classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prime skins are a close second-best, with its smooth sound effects that make both spraying and one-taps appear satisfying. It was one of the earliest weapon collections released in VALORANT, but continues to hold a special place in most of our hearts.

Like Reaver, the Prime collection released in two parts, featuring skins for the Classic, Frenzy, Bucky, Spectre, Guardian, Vandal, Phantom, and Odin. The collection also features two melee skins, but it’s the Karambit that leaves the bigger impression.

Tip: Our pick from the Prime collection: Classic, Spectre, Vandal, Karambit (melee).

3) RGX Pro 11z

RGX 11z Pro Firefly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the fact that VALORANT isn’t pay-to-win, most players hail the RGX Pro 11z skins as “aimbot,” thanks to the smooth, distinguished feel that the sci-fi, modern gaming theme brings to the table.

While the huge collection contains skins for the Classic, Frenzy, Stinger, Spectre, Guardian, Vandal, Phantom, and Operator, I adore the RGX Vandal—it feels like a headshot machine if you are the one tap kind. Not just guns, but the RGX 11z Pro also hosts two equally riveting melee skins to choose from: a blade and a butterfly knife.

Tip: Our pick from the RGX 11z Pro collection: Vandal, Blade (melee), Firefly (melee).

4) Gaia’s Vengeance

Gaia’s Vengeance Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Popularly known as the tree skins, the Gaia’s Vengeance collection offers some of the prettiest looking, nature-hugging cosmetics in VALORANT you’d definitely want in your inventory. I adore how the gun skins are designed to make them look like tree barks with leaves and creepers growing out of them and the sweet and subtle sounds they make when inspected, reloaded, or equipped.

Gaia offers skins for the Ghost, Shorty, Bucky, Marshal, Spectre, Guardian, Vandal, and Phantom. As enticing as the gun skins are, however, I’m not a fan of any of the melee skins Gaia has to offer— there are much better melee skins to pick at that price range.

Tip: Our pick from the Gaia’s Vengeance collection: Vandal, Marshal, Ghost, Phantom.

5) VALORANT Champions 2021

VALORANT Champions 2021 Vandal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only time-limited collection in this list, the VALORANT Champions 2021 bundle, as its name suggests, was launched to celebrate the year-end tournament. It included a Karambit melee and a Vandal skin, and I can vouch that anyone who doesn’t own the bundle, including myself, regrets it.

Whether it’s the mild yet powerful sound and video effects or the magnificent form-changing finisher, the Champions 2021 Vandal has little to no match. The Karambit isn’t as much of a stunner as the Vandal skin, but being a time-limited skin, it’s still a catch.

Tip: Our pick from the VALORANT Champions 2021 collection: The whole collection.

6) Spectrum

Spectrum Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spectrum collection was created as part of the only content collaboration Riot ever initiated with a celebrity, and boy, was that one hell of a collaboration. I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say Riot needs to collaborate with other celebrities for more inspired VALORANT skins.

Those who purchased the entire collection definitely got a hole burnt in their pockets, but one look at the skins and their sound design, and everything feels totally worth it. Spectrum offers skins for the Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, as well as an elegant melee skin: Waveform.

Tip: Our pick from the Spectrum collection: Phantom.

7) Kuronami

Kuronami Vandal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m a big fan of well-designed finishers, and the Kuronami collection sets a strong example. Killing the last enemy with a Kuronami skin will literally change your VALORANT game’s weather from the bright and sunny (or cold and snowy) into a peaceful, melancholic stormy setup.

Not just the finisher, but the skins feature animations I want to keep triggering throughout the game. Yes, it has ended up distracting me on several occasions, but switching from the Kuronami double kunai melee to a Kuronami skin is a thrilling transition to watch—no cap.

Tip: Our pick from the Kuronami collection: Marshal, Vandal, Kuronami no Yaiba (melee).

Other notable mentions