8 VALORANT skins in 2023 that scream ‘value for money’

While VALORANT’s huge catalog doesn’t feature many cheap skins that offer bang for your buck, Riot did come up with some surprisingly well-designed and budget-friendly ones in 2023. With the year concluding soon, these pennyworth skins definitely deserve a mention, and hence this list.

While the store collections launched this year were, as usual, impressive, I was pleasantly surprised by how intriguing the skins included in most of 2023’s battle passes were. In fact, despite owning animated skins, I couldn’t resist buying some of these impressive battle passes, and it was not just for the Radianite points. Well, let’s highlight some of the best “value for money” VALORANT skins of 2023.

Best VALORANT skins in 2023 worth every buck

9 Lives (full skin line)

I regret missing this battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can’t get over how adorable all the 9 Lives skins are. Launched as part of Episode Six, Act One’s battle pass, the collection included skins for the Guardian, Ares, Phantom, and Classic. The 9 Lives Classic was included in the free path, so players could unlock it without spending a single dime if they completed the battle pass.

Featuring cute depictions of four agents—Jett, Reyna, Viper, and Raze—available in four variants, the 9 Lives collection, alongside a bunch of other skins and cosmetics, was available for just 1,000 VP; it’s too bad for those who missed purchasing the battle pass.

Sandswept Dagger

Just look at that beautiful finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launched with Episode Seven, Act Three’s battle pass, the very elegant Sandswept Dagger has to be one of the most worthwhile melee skins in VALORANT so far. It’s available in four color variants, and while all of them are good, I love the Indigo variant’s striking design.

It’s unfortunate that you can’t get battle pass skins once the timer expires, but if you’re reading this before Jan. 9, 2024, you can still get this dagger by purchasing the Episode Seven, Act Three battle pass for 1,000 VP and reaching Level 50.

Sandswept Marshal

Black and indigo beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Included in Episode Seven, Act Three battle pass, the Sandswept Marshal caught my attention with its similarity to the Sovereign Marshal, which is one of the best Marshal skins in VALORANT. Yes, it doesn’t have the Sovereign’s graceful animations and sound effects, but for people like me who don’t use the weapon as much but love Sovereign’s feel, it’s been a great option.

Similar to the Sandswept Dagger, you can still grab this beautiful skin for the low-cost sniper rifle upon purchasing the battle pass before Jan. 9, 2024.

Oni Vandal

A great skin for those who like to burst fire or spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to smooth SFX, no skin line can top the Oni collection. While I didn’t think I’d like the Oni Vandal as much when it was first announced, I somehow grew into liking it. I still don’t own it, but if I see one lying around, I’ll pick it up just because of how incredibly smooth it feels to hit headshots with the skin.

The Oni Vandal is priced at 1,775 VP, making it a great investment on the cheaper side. It’s eligible for both the store and Night Market, so there’s a chance you can get it for cheaper than its original rate.

Valiant Hero Operator

Be a valiant hero for your team with this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t wield the Operator as much, which is why I own just one skin for the weapon. That said, I had the opportunity to try the Valiant Hero collection during an Episode Seven, Act Three preview, and its Operator felt lovely. Most Operator skins I’ve tried have either felt too loud or distracting, but the Monkey King theme felt incredibly balanced on the potent sniper rifle.

Related 10 best Operator skins in VALORANT

Priced at 1,775, the Valiant Hero Operator is an excellent option for players who love using the weapon but don’t want to burn a hole in their pockets. Besides its exciting finisher, which summons the Monkey King himself with his spiritual staff, its variants are pretty too.

Neo Frontier Sheriff (and Marshal)

Cowboy much? Screenshot by Dot Esports

An exciting mixture of the Old West genre and modernization, the Neo Frontier skin line offers four weapon skins and a melee. But it’s the collection’s Sheriff and Marshal that took the trophy home. The Neo Frontier Sheriff and Marshal are both priced at 2,175 VP, but their unique animations are worth every penny.

With the spin-around equip animation, the Neo Frontier Marshal feels thrilling to wield, especially in the hands of players who like to “trickshot” their enemies. The Neo Frontier Sheriff, on the other hand, has a flair that just hits differently.

Composite Knife

Composite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Included with the Episode Seven, Act One battle pass, the Composite Knife is yet another unique-looking melee we got this year that was incredibly cheap and totally worth its price.

Despite owning multiple animated melee skins, there are times I intentionally switch to the Composite Knife. I love its abstract design and slash (right-click), and although it’s plain, there’s just something very satisfying about inspecting this knife.

RDVR Phantom

For Deadlock mains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Introduced with Episode Seven, Act Two, the RDVR Phantom will feel like a normal battle pass skin until you know the Easter egg behind it. If you look at Deadlock’s Agent Select animation or her introductory trailer, you’ll see her wielding the uniquely designed RDVR Phantom.

I think it’s thoughtful that Riot introduced what looks like Deadlock’s favorite skin to VALORANT as something players can use in their own games. The RDVR Phantom might not be animated or as tempting as other premium skins, but when clubbed with other items we got in the battle pass for just 1,000 VP, it definitely feels nice and worthwhile to own a skin that’s part of an agent’s lore and not a pistol skin.