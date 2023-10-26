VALORANT Valiant Hero bundle: Sun Wukong skins, price, release date, and more

The next bundle designed to pry money out of your wallets will arrive in VALORANT soon, paying homage to the beloved Chinese folklore hero Sun Wukong.

The new bundle, titled Valiant Hero, is one of several game additions meant to welcome China to VALORANT fully now that the game has launched there. A teaser image prior to the Valiant Hero announcement essentially confirmed the Sun Wukong inspiration, and the bundle encapsulates the ancient hero with the design of the gun skins, the melee weapon skin, the musical elements, and the stylized finisher.

Here’s all the information you need about picking up the Valiant Hero bundle in VALORANT, including which weapon skins are included, how much they cost, and when they’ll be available.

Valiant Hero bundle skins and prices

The Valiant Hero bundle will include skins for the Vandal, the Operator, the Ares, and the Ghost. It includes a melee weapon skin called the Ruyi Staff and also includes a thematic player card, spray, and gun buddy.

Players will have the opportunity to upgrade and customize each of the weapon skins and the melee skins. Gun skin upgrades include custom firing sounds and muzzle flash effects, custom visual effects and animations, the Monkey King finisher animation and kill banner, plus three different color variants aside from the default color scheme: Red/Orange Dusk, Pink/Blue Dawn, and Deep Blue Night.

Ares. Image via Riot Games Ghost. Image via Riot Games Ruyi Staff melee. Image via Riot Games Vandal. Image via Riot Games

The Valiant Hero bundle will cost 7,100 VALORANT Points. Items can be bought separately, though. Each gun skin costs 1,775 VP, while the Ruyi Staff melee skin alone costs 4,350 VP, meaning those players who want all the items will want to buy the bundle. Purchasing the complete bundle is the only way to acquire the accessories, too.

Valiant Hero bundle release date

The Valiant Hero bundle will release on Oct. 31, with the launch of VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Three. The next Act will also see the launch of the new agent Iso, plus the next season of Premier, as well as a new battle pass and a small seasonal event pass.

