Sources: Ec1s practices with Gen.G; other trials continue

Former 100 Thieves in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles recently practiced with North American team Gen.G while other trials have continued in the VALORANT region, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 5.

Ec1s recently played alongside the IGL for Gen.G, Anthony “gMd” Guimond, during practice. Prior to a previous report, player Justin “Jerk” Milani was absent, sources told Dot Esports.

Ec1s practiced with the team from Europe since he moved back home on March 1. Radiance player Youssef “sSef” Daghache has also practiced with Gen.G, according to one source.

Alongside Ec1s, several different teams have trialed players and coaches. Former Envy coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom had a short trial with Akrew. The team is searching for a new coach following the release of Preston “Juv3nile” Dornon to TSM, as first reported by Dot Esports on Feb. 21.

Additionally, DarkZero recently practiced with Kyle “Screwface” Jensen, Adam “Ange” Milian, “BearZ,” former TSM player Taylor “Drone” Johnson, and Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro. These teams could be subject to further change, however.

Many teams are set to rebuild over the next few months before the start of the VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage Two: Challengers, which is set to begin on May 5, following the conclusion of the first Masters tournament of the year in April.

The Masters event will reportedly be held offline in Reykjavík, Iceland, according to an article on the official VALORANT Esports Weibo account. The article has since been deleted.

