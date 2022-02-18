Iceland to reportedly host first VALORANT Masters event of 2022

The first VALORANT Masters event of 2022 is set to take place in Reykjavík, Iceland, according to the official VALORANT Esports Weibo account.

The announcement, which was revealed earlier today in Chinese, details the upcoming offline event. The event will reportedly take place from April 10 to 24, which is just a few weeks after the conclusion of the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Challengers in major regions such as North America and Europe, which both conclude in late March.

The event is the first international tournament of the year, with 12 teams set to attend.

“As host country, Iceland has hosted our recent major events brilliantly and, in the current global situation, provides the best way to ensure the success of the event,” the statement reads.

The statement did not detail whether the event will feature an audience. But bringing “VALORANT events to live audiences in 2022 is a top priority,” according to the statement.

The statement says that Iceland was chosen as the location because all teams that qualify for the event from around the world have the best chance of attending the tournament given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may restrict travel depending on the country.

The first international VALORANT Masters event was held in Iceland last year in May. The event, which did not feature a crowd, saw Sentinels become the victors out of the 10 teams that attended the tournament. Sentinels walked away with a $200,000 grand prize and 400 circuit points.