Sources: Akrew coach Juv3nile in discussions to join TSM 

The coach of Akrew’s VALORANT roster, Preston “Juv3nile” Dornon, is in discussions to join TSM as a coach, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

It’s unclear if TSM’s head coach Andrew “aRubyz” Seewer will remain as the head coach or if he’ll be demoted to make way for Juv3nile. But the former Akrew coach is set to lead the team in tonight’s match against Zero MarksMen Silver.

TSM are set to compete in the YFP Winter Classic tournament, which isn’t a part of the VALORANT Champions Tour circuit. The event will begin today and conclude on Feb. 23.

TSM was one of the major organizations that failed to qualify for the first stage of the North American VCT. TSM lost to Juv3nile’s former team Akrew in the fifth round of the lower bracket on Jan. 30, which ended TSM’s run in the first open qualifier.

The second open qualifier saw Ghost Gaming defeat TSM, which sent the team to the lower bracket. While TSM managed to defeat Complexity in the third round of the lower bracket, TSM were taken down by Built by Gamers in the following round.

Since TSM failed to qualify for both events, they remain unable to compete in the Riot-sponsored VCT circuit until later this year for Stage Two. The conclusion of Stage One will send two teams to Masters One, which is set to take place in Reykjavík, Iceland once more, according to a Weibo post by Riot.

TSM will compete in the YFP Winter Classic tournament tonight alongside teams such as Gen.G, Knights Academy, TSM Academy, T1, and FaZe Clan.