Sentinels signs Sinatraa, ShahZaM, zombs, and SicK to VALORANT roster

Sentinels has jumped into VALORANT esports with a partially-assembled roster.

The Los Angeles-based organization announced today it signed former Overwatch players Sinatraa and Jared “zombs” Gitlin, as well as former CS:GO players ShahZaM and Hunter “SicK” Mims. Sentinels said it and the players are “working together to select a final fifth member” of the lineup.

Sinatraa, the 2019 Overwatch League MVP and OWL champion, retired from competitive Overwatch earlier today in a Twitlonger. At one time, Sinatraa was one of the most highly-regarded under-18 prospects in the league. The 20-year-old said he lost the passion to play OW, though, which led to his decision to switch to VALORANT.

Zombs is a former Overwatch player as well, although he has most recently competed under Sentinels on its Apex Legends team.

SicK and ShahZaM played together on multiple teams, including TSM, Misfits, and most recently, Complexity. After departing from Complexity, SicK briefly played with Chaos Esports Club. He announced April 21 a hiatus from CS:GO, saying the game had become “incredibly stale and tedious” for him.

Riot has said it wanted the competitive scene of VALORANT, the beta of which released April 7, to be led by a grassroots movement in the game’s early stages.