Riot unveils latest VALORANT ranked leaderboard for NA, DOINKMACHINE97 and C9 TenZ on top

After topping the list in the last NA VALORANT leaderboard, Cloud9 Tyson “TenZ” Ngo has been usurped—by DOINKMACHINE97.

Riot revealed the current ranked leaderboards today, featuring the top 100 players in the scene. And while fans may expect to see pros like TenZ, Gen.G Shawn O’Riley, or 100 Thieves Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk in the top 10, the No. 1 spot belongs to DOINKMACHINE97.

NA Ranked leaderboard is here.



November 17, 2020

DOINKMACHINE97 seems to have a YouTube channel under the name “poiz,” as well as another account in the No. 8 spot. JLEET closes out the top three, but many more big names appear on the list.

Built By Gamers Will Cheng and Joseph “bjor” Bjorklund are also in the top 10, as well as Dignitas Phat “supamen” Le and Elevate Exalt. Sentinels Hunter “SicK” Mims came in at No. 12, Envy’s Austin “crashies” Roberts, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, and Victor “food” Wong sit at No. 31, 36, and 37 respectively, and 100 Thieves captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin is No. 87.

The leaderboards aren’t final since there’s still over 50 days left in Act III. And with pro teams practicing and scrimming for First Strike, players are more likely to start climbing the ranked ladder after the final event in December.