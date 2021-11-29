Riot launches limited-edition VALORANT esports merch collection before VCT Champions

Just a couple of days before VCT Champions kicks off, Riot Games has revealed a limited-edition set of apparel now for sale to celebrate the first official VALORANT world championship.

The limited-edition set, titled “Art of Greatness,” features two unisex hoodies (one in dark navy and one in “gold”), a long-sleeve and short-sleeve graphic T-shirt in black, and two different dad hats (one in “gold” and one in dark navy/gray).

The items are all available now from the Riot Games merch store. But like any limited-edition drop, they’ll only be available as long as stock lasts—and Riot’s merch publisher confirmed that the items won’t be restocked when they sell out.

Commemorate the first ever VALORANT Champions Tour with the VCT Champions Collection at https://t.co/JjerDNkT71 👀



The collection is limited and will not be restocked when sold out https://t.co/r7M8ICvRIV pic.twitter.com/hpwhRJtLz2 — Jeff(rey) (@RiotZephyreal) November 29, 2021

The items range from $85 for the hoodies, $45 for the long-sleeve T-shirt, $35 for the short-sleeve T-shirt, and $30 for the dad hats. The announcement video included the official VCT Champions anthem “Die For You” by Grabbitz.

Riot has made other limited-edition collections for esports events in the past, including the most recent Worlds 2021. On that collection page of the store, you can see that a majority of those items are now listed as “Retired,” meaning that their stock has sold out and won’t be restocked.

Some fans are already replying to the tweet with order confirmation screengrabs, so move fast if you want to grab a piece of the “Art of Greatness” VCT Champions set for yourself. VCT Champions kicks off on Dec. 1.

