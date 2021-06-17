Phoenix takes over VALORANT Instagram account

The VALORANT community’s favorite fiery agent has seemingly borrowed some of Killjoy’s hacking skills. Phoenix has taken over the official Instagram account for the game.

The @playvalorantofficial Instagram account now features just a single post from June 17 of Phoenix taking a mirror selfie, with the caption, “Keep a healthy distance. I burn hot.” Phoenix has also replaced the profile picture with a photo of himself and added the profile description, “Don’t worry guys, they say I’m a prodigy. Not my words, not my words baby.”

It’s unclear if the Instagram takeover is related to the official reveal of the new robot agent KAY/O earlier today. In shifting some of the focus to himself, perhaps Phoenix has inadvertently (or purposefully) given KAY/O yet another reason to hate Radiants.

The last time VALORANT social media was “compromised,” Killjoy took over numerous official VALORANT Twitter accounts for several regions a week prior. This came on the day as the first teaser for the now revealed KAY/O agent during the first night of Summer Game Fest.

Fans will simply have to wait and see what the greater meaning behind Phoenix’s takeover of the VALORANT Instagram is, if any.

