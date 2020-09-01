Sage is getting hit by the nerf hammer again.

Sage, Killjoy, Viper, and Breach are the focus of VALORANT’s Patch 1.07.

Riot has toned down Killjoy’s Nanoswarm ability, reducing its damage and allowing for counterplay following the agent’s release last month.

Sage’s Heal and Slow Orb have also been nerfed. The goal is to reduce the amount of healing done throughout the round, according to Riot, while maintaining a balanced position in the meta.

Viper and Breach—two of the game’s least popular agents—on the other hand, have received buffs. Viper’s Toxic Screen and Decay have been improved while Breach’s Flashpoint, Rolling Thunder, and Concussion were updated.

Here’s the full list of updates for VALORANT’s Patch 1.07

Agent updates

Sage

Image via Riot Games

Heal

Heal reduced from 100 over five seconds to 60 over five seconds.

Self heal reduced from 100 over five seconds to 60 over 10 seconds.

Slow Orb

Size reduced by 30 percent.

Barrier Orb

Cost reduced from 400 to 300.

Fortifying Barrier: Wall forms at 400 HP. After a three-second delay, the wall becomes fortified to 800 HP.

Killjoy

Image via Riot Games

Nanoswarm

Added a brief windup before damage begins.

DPS reduced from 60 to 40.

Visual effects have been added to make it easier to spot the grenade on the ground.

Stealth audio range has been slightly increased.

Turret

No longer revealed by Sova’s Recon Bolt.

More effectively shoots at an enemy’s last known location.

Viper

Image via Riot Games

Toxic Screen

Can now be placed during the buy phase of rounds, through spawn barriers.

Toxic Screen now goes up faster along its full length, once it starts to form.

Decay

Decay on all smoke abilities no longer affects allies.

Viper’s Pit

The area of Viper’s Pit is now shown on her team’s minimap when deployed.

Breach

Image via Riot Games

Flashpoint

Off-screen flashes now match the behavior of other flashes in the game and apply a minimum amount of flash more aggressively.

Charges increased from two to three.

Reduced windup time from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Rolling Thunder

Detonation delay between blasts decreased from 0.3 to 0.255.

Concussion

Concuss now de-scopes players and prevents re-scoping.

Sova

Image via Riot Games

Updated the physics on Sova’s cape so that it should wiggle outside his hitbox less frequently.

Polish work on Sova’s 1P hands to bring them up to the fidelity bar of the rest of our agents.

Weapon updates

All shotguns

When getting headshot by a shotgun, the aimpunch will be lower than all the other weapons.

Tagging tuned for targets beyond 10 meters.

Hitting an enemy past 10 meters will apply a different tagging value to them instead of the standard tagging.

New tagging: 30 percent slow for 0.5s on a smooth curve going back to normal speed.

Shorty

First falloff range reduced from 9m to 7m.

Updated headshot multiplier from 3x to 2x (now the same as Judge and Bucky).

Judge

Price increased from 1,500 to 1,600.

Vandal

Increased firing rate from 9.25 to 9.75.

Increased damage from 39 to 40.

Hit impact VFX update

Server hit VFX confirms will now spawn at the location of the hit on the character and stay attached to that position (previously, it spawned at the game space location and stayed there).

An additional client-predicted small spark VFX now spawns immediately at the game space location of a hit.

Adjusted the sparks hit VFX coloring and shape adjusted to more closely resemble blood VFX shape.

Adjusted the size of headshot VFX, where both blood and sparks are scaled-down slightly.

Competitive updates

Remake match: When a match begins with a 4v5 (or more lopsided teams), players will now have the option to end the game they’re in and queue for a new one.

If any player is disconnected at the start of the match (beginning of buy phase) through the entire first round, a remake call may be triggered at the start of the second round by typing /remake in chat.

All connected players on the team that called the remake may vote to remake the game.

The remake vote will last for the duration of the buy phase. If the vote isn’t passed by the end of buy phase, it’ll expire.

If the vote is successfully passed and the game is remade, all players who voted don’t receive any XP or MMR adjustments for the match.

The match also won’t show up in match history. All disconnected players not part of the vote will take a full MMR loss for the game, and receive a leaver penalty equivalent to disconnecting from a full match.

Act Ranks visuals have been updated to better differentiate wins at different rank tiers.

Changed some potentially misleading verbiage in the restriction message for players who need to play more unrated games to unlock competitive play.

Quality of life

Observers can toggle aim lines for players (default bind: R).

Observers can change which teams outline are visible (defaults: H – All, J – Friendly to the spectated player, K – Enemies of spectates players, L – None).

Corpse markers shown when corpses are disabled now obey colorblind settings.

Hotkey order for selecting players for observers should no longer shuffle in overtime.

Observers should now see the money on the HUD for the player they are spectating.

Added a setting for disabling the in-game UI (General -> Hide User Interface In-Game).

Added a setting for disabling the cross-hair (Crosshair -> Disable Crosshair).

Observers can hide first-person character arms. (General -> Hide First Person Arms).

Observers can toggle team-based crosshair coloring for spectated targets via the settings menu (General -> Use Team Color for Crosshair Color).

Improved framerate by allowing a wider variety of VFX to be multi-threaded, examples include Brimstone’ Sky Smokes and Breach’s Rolling Thunder.

For anyone who’d rather keep their identity private in-game, Riot has added these features: Hide my name from non-party members (agent name will be used) Hide the names of others in my game who aren’t in my party (agent names will be shown) Hit impact VFX improvements



Bug fixes