New VALORANT GO! skin bundle in development, according to recent leaks

It seems like one of VALORANT's most popular skin bundles is getting a sequel.

A new VALORANT GO! bundle is in the works, according to a recent series of leaks that came to light earlier today on the ValorLeaks Twitter account.

The bundle, which would be VALORANT’s second anime-inspired weapon bundle of the year, would reportedly feature skins for the Classic, Ares, Vandal, and Operator, as well as a new Melee skin. In traditional VALORANT GO! fashion, the skins would seemingly each showcase anime-style artwork of the game’s agents on the sides of the weapons.

In the upcoming VALORANT GO! bundle, it looks like Raze will be featured on the Ares, Sova will be on the Operator, Viper will be on the Classic, while Phoenix will be depicted on the Vandal. As for the Melee skin, which appears from the leaked image to be a butterfly knife, Yoru will don the exterior of the weapon.

In the previous VALORANT GO! weapon bundle, Cypher, Sage, Reyna, Killjoy, and Jett were all featured on skins. With the recent leaks in mind, only Astra, Omen, Brimstone, Breach, Skye, and KAY/O have yet to receive a nod from the VALORANT GO! skin line.

The bundle will “most likely” cost 8,700 VP, according to the ValorLeaks account. For reference, the first VALORANT GO! bundle, which was released earlier this year, also cost 8,700 VP. The bundle will most likely also include gun buddies, player cards, and sprays of all five of the agents shown in their anime-style depictions, just as the first VALORANT GO! bundle did.

Riot Games has yet to officially reveal these weapon skins or hint at a potential release date for them.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.