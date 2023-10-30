Lower-ranked VALORANT players are scared of using Jett, data suggests

Say what you will about VALORANT players who insta-lock Jett, but you can’t say they lack confidence. As you go further down the competitive ladder to the lower-ranked skill tiers, though, that amount of confidence begins to erode.

According to Blitz.gg’s agent pick rate data for Episode Seven, Act Two, Jett’s pick rate begins to decline as you get lower and lower in rank. While she never falls out of the top six, the decline does show that players down in the lowest ranks like Iron, Bronze, and Silver aren’t too keen on playing the dynamic duelist.

Related Best agents for playing solo queue ranked in VALORANT

Starting at the top, though, Jett crushed the pick rate rankings in Radiant, with a substantial 15.8 percent pick rate during this last act. The next highest was Omen, several points behind at 9.9 percent. And while the gap between second and first isn’t quite as high as in Radiant, Jett still retains the top spot for pick rate across all of Immortal, Ascendant, and Diamond.

Once we reach Platinum, however, Jett is finally overtaken by another duelist, Reyna, while Omen continues to close the distance. But it’s in Gold and Silver where Jett really starts to fall behind, with Omen, Sage, and Raze posting higher pick rate percentages. Finally, down in Iron, she falls behind Skye, before something truly bizarre occurs in VALORANT’s lowest rank of Iron One: Jett had a lower pick rate than Yoru.

Jett has long been viewed as an agent with incredibly high top-fragging potential, meaning there’s more pressure on Jett to perform well than most other agents. Jett’s ability kit is attuned to her taking first duels consistently, either as an entry player or as the primary Operator user. That’s a lot of pressure for one player to handle, and less experienced or heavily struggling players down in Iron and Bronze may not want to take that on.

About the author