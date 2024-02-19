Category:
Valorant

L Diablo: Yay’s year plus VALORANT losing streak continues as Bleed exit Pacific Kickoff

The fans and the players have to wait until April for their next shot.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 11:37 am
Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker on the VCT Pacific stage with Bleed Esports.
Image via VCT Pacific

Going into the fist year of VALORANT partnership, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker was one of the hottest free agent commodities after a prolific year on OpTic. But over the last 365 days, yay has not won a single professional match.

Recommended Videos

Yay has lost his last 10 straight matches: the second round loss to DRX at LOCK//IN 2023 while he was on Cloud9, the disastrous seven-match NA Challengers run with Disguised, and now both opening matches at the VCT Pacific Kickoff with his latest team, Bleed. His last win was C9’s victory over eventual Champions grand finalist Paper Rex in the first round of LOCK//IN.

Bleed Esports celebrate after winning their first map at VCT Pacific 2024.
There’s more work to be done. Image via VCT Pacific.

Bleed’s opening loss was also the opening match for the Kickoff event, but it was marred by an hours-long technical delay that drastically pushed back the start time, and after narrowly losing Breeze in multiple overtimes, a seemingly exhausted Bleed rolled over on Lotus. Against Global Esports, the series was decided on Split, but there yay had one of his worst statistical performances of his career, going 6-19 on Viper as Bleed’s second half comeback effort fell short.

Yay’s struggles on non-duelist/non-Chamber roles have been present for some time, and they’re more glaring when you see other players synonymous with duelist agents play well on other roles. TenZ has performed at a high level on Omen and KAY/O on the current Sentinels roster. Demon1, who almost exclusively played Chamber in 2022, had a number of great games on Astra and Brimstone during EG’s championship run.

It would be unfair to place all of the blame for yay’s winless streak on the player himself, though. Yay was exceptionally critical of the Disguised team on his way out, and Bleed wasn’t able to play with yay in any of their official offseason matches. Still, both yay and Bleed have lots of work to do in order to get back on track when their season resumes in the first VCT Pacific split.

related content
Read Article 10 best Phantom skins in VALORANT
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
10 best Phantom skins in VALORANT
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 19, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Paper Rex poses after winning vs. EG at Champions 2023.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Cloud9’s Vanity wants breakout duelist star OXY to play VALORANT like Faker plays LoL
Anthony "vanity" Malaspina lifts Francis "OXY" Hoang to the crowd's delight at VCT Americas Kickoff.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Cloud9’s Vanity wants breakout duelist star OXY to play VALORANT like Faker plays LoL
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 17, 2024
Read Article VCT Champions 2024 to be held in Seoul
A picture of Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul with a VALORANT Champions graphic in front of it.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Champions 2024 to be held in Seoul
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 17, 2024
Read Article VCT Americas Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
The official graphic for VCT Americas' 2024 Kickoff tournament
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Americas Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 best Phantom skins in VALORANT
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
10 best Phantom skins in VALORANT
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 19, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Paper Rex poses after winning vs. EG at Champions 2023.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Cloud9’s Vanity wants breakout duelist star OXY to play VALORANT like Faker plays LoL
Anthony "vanity" Malaspina lifts Francis "OXY" Hoang to the crowd's delight at VCT Americas Kickoff.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Cloud9’s Vanity wants breakout duelist star OXY to play VALORANT like Faker plays LoL
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 17, 2024
Read Article VCT Champions 2024 to be held in Seoul
A picture of Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul with a VALORANT Champions graphic in front of it.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Champions 2024 to be held in Seoul
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 17, 2024
Read Article VCT Americas Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
The official graphic for VCT Americas' 2024 Kickoff tournament
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Americas Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 16, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.