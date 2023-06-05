It’s over: yay’s Disguised run ends with last place, relegation from NA VALORANT Challengers 

The run was short and anything but sweet: DisguisedToast’s VALORANT team was relegated from the NA Challengers League today, ending the season on their 11th straight series loss. For Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, it’s a winless showing in his time with Disguised.

The Disguised roster only managed to win two total maps since bringing on yay, amidst a series of roster moves that saw various players coming and going. With their backs against the wall in the relegation bracket, the team even opted to pull out agents like Reyna or Chamber in the hopes of catching their opponents off guard, but to no avail.

ive never been so depressed i think in my entire life



the mistakes that are happening on this team are things in which im 99% sure ranked players could do better, and its actually pathetic that we are "salaried professionals"



im donating my last paycheck to charity since I… — yay (@yay) June 5, 2023

Yay was exceptionally critical towards the team as a whole following the loss. “The mistakes that are happening on this team are things in which I’m 99% sure ranked players could do better,” he wrote on Twitter, “and its actually pathetic that we are ‘salaried professionals.’ I’m donating my last paycheck to charity since I don’t deserve it.”

Disguised Toast has been a welcome figure to the tier two esports scene, bringing an open and transparent angle to new esports org ownership, but when it comes to the roster competing in Challengers, nothing has gone his way. Still, following the result, he tried to hold onto some optimism.

“It didn’t end the way we hoped, but I’m still very proud of what these players did in one year,” Toast said while streaming with Tarik. “From zero esports team to one esports team. And maybe now back to zero esports team. It has been a ride.”

Toast recently made an entry into League of Legends by signing an NA Challengers roster, but has openly expressed concerns about it already following news of a potential LCS player walkout. He has also shown interest in bringing on a new VALORANT Game Changers roster.

