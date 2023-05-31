Disguised Toast’s LoL roster has reportedly taken shape—and will be led by one of NA’s longtime veterans

The North American League of Legends scene might be dealing with the ongoing LCS walkout that has captured the attention of the esports world, but some good news has finally arisen with reports surrounding the starting roster for the League community’s latest newcomer, Disguised.

The brand created by popular streamer and content creator Disguised Toast has reportedly signed on its full roster and head coach for the Challengers League, according to esports journalist Sander Hove. The reported lineup consists of a mix of experienced NA talent such as top laner Aaron “FakeGod” Lee and support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam, along with younger prospects like jungler Tomio Chan, mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi, and ADC Brandon “Meech” Choi.

[Sources] DisguisedToast's NACL Team, DSG, Have reached verbal agreements with five players and one Coach/GM.

FakeGod 🇺🇸

Tomio 🇨🇦

Young 🇺🇸

Meech 🇨🇦

Zeyzal 🇺🇸

Coach/GM: Goldenglue 🇺🇸#LCS #NACL #PathtoLCShttps://t.co/ZPr5yQgZUd — LCS Eevee (@LCS_Eevee) May 31, 2023

The team will reportedly be led behind the scenes by head coach Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer, who is one of the league’s most recognizable veterans from his time as an LCS journeyman. Over his career, Goldenglue played for multiple organizations like Team Dignitas, Team Coast, Complexity Gaming, Echo Fox, Team Liquid, Cloud9, Golden Guardians, and Evil Geniuses

The 26-year-old retired from pro play in 2020 and transitioned to a two-year coaching stint with 100 Thieves. During this time, Goldenglue helped the team slowly improve to an LCS Proving Grounds championship in 2021, with consistent top-four finishes all the way up to last year.

He worked with a handful of the region’s most promising young stars like retired top laner Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij, former CLG AD carry Fatih “Luger” Güven, and Immortals jungler Shane Kenneth “Kenvi” Espinoza. Goldenglue should be right at home leading this squad as they try to make a name for themselves in this new league.

With this new venture, Disguised Toast will have founded his second team this year, with an active roster in VALORANT and League esports. He is also looking to field a team for future Game Changers events after recently releasing a form for female/marginalized gender players to apply for possible tryouts.

His massive fan base should be a godsend for the Challengers League due to the rising tide of controversy surrounding the tier-two scene in NA. With many LCS organizations pulling out of the NACL, the NA League community has been whipped up into a frenzy around the lack of faith in the region’s path to pro. But Toast’s new team should help bring more attention to a league desperate for viewership and support.

In the meantime, however, most of the NA League fan base’s attention still remains on the current LCS walkout that has caused a two-week delay for the 2023 LCS Summer Split. During this time, Riot Games will hold discussions with the LCS Players Association in an effort to find a middle ground that can bring hope to a community that seems to be on its last legs.

