Faker was reportedly ‘really close’ to joining LCS last year on massive deal

We could have seen the greatest player of all time in North America.

Since the beginning of the competitive League of Legends scene, one pro has resonated among every fan and player as the greatest to ever touch the keyboard and mouse: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career on T1, an organization that has left a legacy just as legendary as Faker with multiple international and domestic trophies as proof. But what if the iconic mid laner decided to leave his longtime home for a new challenge across the world?

Last offseason, Faker was fielding offers from teams in the LPL and LCS, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis. LNG Esports and Weibo Gaming reportedly levied some big-time deals, but Gomis says FlyQuest was willing to pay upwards of $3 to $5 million for the G.O.A.T. FlyQuest was, however, reportedly outbid by T1 and fellow North American organization, Team Liquid.

Sources: Faker 🇰🇷 had offers from LNG🇨🇳, Weibo🇨🇳, T1🇰🇷, Team Liquid🇺🇸 and FlyQuest🇺🇸 last off season.



FLY's offer of between $3-5 millions was outbid by TL and T1🇰🇷, Faker was really close to join TL.



T1 Scout 🇰🇷 could become a reality.



Read @blix_gg ⬇️https://t.co/6Mx8yqKyai — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) May 31, 2023

Related: What is the LCS walkout and what does it all mean?

Last November, reports surfaced around Liquid and FlyQuest sending offers to Faker, but not many people believed any of the propositions would bear fruit and felt the three-time world champion was simply exploring the market before ultimately signing back with his current squad. But now, fans have learned there was reportedly an actual shot of Faker becoming an LCS player after all.

The superstar was reportedly “really close” to signing with Liquid, to the point where T1 apparently began conversations with former Edward Gaming and LNG mid laner Lee “Scout” Ye-chan as his possible replacement. In the end, T1 managed to lock down Faker for another three years with an offer that was “similar in value” to Liquid’s offer, according to Gomis.

Related: Gen.G boss calls for Riot to consider ‘new business model’ for LoL esports amid LCS strike

Faker’s departure from the LCK would have represented the biggest transfer in League esports history as he’s been the most important player for the region since his debut in 2013. He has also become a gaming icon, often spoken of as one of the greatest esports players of all time.

Faker has since maintained his position atop the professional Korean scene, helping T1 finish as a top-two roster in the 2023 LCK Spring Split and third at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational. But gold is the goal for this star-studded roster, which means they’ll be looking to not only win the 2023 LCK Summer Split but also capture the Summoner’s Cup when the 2023 World Championship takes place in South Korea later this year.

About the author