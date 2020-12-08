KOLER benched, still under contract with NRG

Yannick “KOLER” Blanchette has been benched from NRG’s starting VALORANT roster, he announced today.

He says he’s still under contract with the organization and that fans should “expect more streams.”

Little update for you all im officially benched from @NRGgg and still under contract.Expect more streams — NRG KOLER (@KOLER1337) December 8, 2020

KOLER came to NRG in October after he was replaced on Immortals’ VALORANT roster. Recently, Loic “effys” Sauvageau declined to stay with NRG after his trial period was up. KOLER was only on the NRG roster for two months in total.

NRG failed to qualify for the First Strike tournament. They were one match away from qualifying for the first massive VALORANT tournament but fell short to FaZe Clan.

NRG are now down to three players: daps, s0m, and eeiu.