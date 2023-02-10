Karmine Corp enters female VALORANT scene with new lineup

Karmine Corp has entered the VALORANT female scene after unveiling its first roster last night. The team will compete in the open tournament of the 2023 VCT Game Changers.

The French-speaking roster is made up of players who already competed in the female circuit last year. The team will be coached by former CS:GO pro Laaw, as well as VCT French caster Emma.

Ninou, LiriLia, and Nelo dominated the VCT Game Changers circuit in 2021, winning two tournaments. They also narrowly missed the ticket for 2022’s Champion Tour after losing to GuildX last fall.

Related: NA Game Changers is back for 2023 with new tournaments, formats, and verification partner

The VCT Game Changers was a considerable success in 2022, and it’s bearing fruit ahead of the upcoming season. More major organizations are building rosters to elevate the competition.

The 2023 VCT Game Changers will kick off on April 24 in Europe, featuring four invited teams and 12 more who will qualify through open tournaments.

It’s still unclear which teams will be invited at this point. It’ll likely include G2 Gozen—the winner of last year’s Champions Tour—and Guild X—the other EMEA qualified team. Karmine Corp’s new roster will have to fight their way through the qualifiers to get to the first series.