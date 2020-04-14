How to increase FPS in VALORANT

Frame rate, or frames per second (FPS), in shooting games like VALORANT is a crucial parameter to help you see enemies more quickly and accurately, increasing your chances of winning a trade or landing that headshot and, in general, providing a smoother game experience.

First of all, you’ll want to look at your PC configuration to see if it matches the minimum and optimal performance recommended by Riot Games to run VALORANT. You can verify your PC components by typing the “dxdiag” command on Windows.

Minimal specs

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 3000

RAM: 4Go

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit

Recommended

CPU: 7700K

GPU: 1080

RAM: 8Go

256 SSD and ideally over 144 FPS

Ideal

CPU: Over 9900K

GPU: Over 1080 TI

RAM: 8Go

256 SSD and 144 FPS on max graphics

In shooting games, a high-quality monitor is also essential. Hardcore FPS players often buy a monitor of at least 144hz, and ideally over 240hz, even if VALORANT is a game designed to require the lowest system requirements. Good internet connection is also mandatory to keep lag to a minimum.

Screengrab via Riot Games

To increase your FPS in VALORANT, you’ll want to head to the Video tab in the settings and lower the graphics to make more space for performance—if you don’t meet the ideal system requirements. This includes lowering Material Quality, Texture Quality, Detail Quality, UI Quality, and Anisotropic Filtering. If you reach the number of FPS of your choice, there will be no need to put them on low instead of medium or high, however.

VALORANT is now in closed beta and its official launch is set for this summer. Access can still be earned by watching Twitch streams in collaboration with Riot Games. The game may get dedicated video drivers to further enhance its performance.

You can also set the priority of the game’s performance to High in Windows’ task manager by right-clicking on the task’s icon to see the details and right-clicking again to change its priority. This is especially useful when you have other tasks open like your web browser, Discord, and other software.

The same thing can be done in the NVIDIA control panel for those who have a NVIDIA GPU. You’ll have to download the control panel if you haven’t already done so, though. Go to Manage 3D Settings, select the VALORANT program, and set the power management mode to “Prefer maximum performance.”