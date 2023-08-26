How to generate your VALORANT SNAP//SHOT stats sheet

If you’re looking for an easy way to show off your VALORANT stats to your friends, then look no further. Riot Games has dropped a perfect little tool to compile your best stats from competitive play called the SNAP//SHOT.

The VALORANT SNAP//SHOT allows players to create an image or short video preview of their stats from ranked, so they can present it to any possible teams that they wish to join for the next iteration of Premier. They can also post it on social media to gloat about how well they’ve been playing or to advertise their services for a team that needs their talents.

Here’s how to create your own VALORANT SNAP//SHOT.

How to create SNAP//SHOT in VALORANT

To create a SNAP//SHOT in VALORANT, players must head over to the feature’s official website, where they can log in and have the system build a profile card or video for them to use. It will only take a few minutes for the site to gather all the necessary data from the last 100 competitive games you’ve played.

There will also be various formats that you can download your stats in, whether you’re looking for a video or photo in landscape or portrait. This way, you can post your data on different platforms to cast a wide net for your next possible squad.

What stats are included in SNAP//SHOT?

Riot Games includes your most played agent, your best-performing map, your kill-death ratio, damage per round, win rate, and headshot accuracy. If you haven’t played more than 100 competitive games, your numbers might look skewed, so try to play as much as possible to get the most accurate results for your skill level.

If you get an error after generating your media, you might have to log out and back in to reset the system before trying again.

