Riot releases VALORANT Snapshot, an all-in-one stats page to hype up Premier release

Intro videos are one of the coolest parts of esports tournaments, and they often make fans wonder whether they could turn their own VALORANT’s stats into a montage. Riot Games recently released SNAP//SHOT, a community tool that creates personalized videos or images based on stats, which make up for perfect introduction clips.

VALORANT’s Snapshot comes in preparation for the Premier game mode, a tournament system for dedicated stacks and teams.

While a decent majority will compete in the game mode with close friends, there will be players looking to grind the system toward becoming a pro. If the latter is the case, VALORANT players will need to find ways to stand out from the crowd, an area where Snapshots can be the most helpful.

VALORANT Snapshot boasts a simple user interface and all players can access it here. You’ll need to log in with your Riot account details and press “Click Here to Start” to let the Snapshot tool do its magic—or, if the numbers are not quite like what you have expected, to bring you back down to earth.

A VALORANT Snapshot video. Generated by Riot Games

The videos produced by the VALORANT Snapshot tool also resemble the likes of Spotify Wrapped or other rewind tools that showcase players’ history in a certain app or game. Even if you aren’t looking to become the next VALORANT sensation, the Snapshot tool will still be an excellent way to reflect on your past stats.

