What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode

Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.

The VALORANT Premier game mode serves as a new path-to-pro mode allowing players to build a five-person team to compete in a more competitive environment than the traditional ranked mode. Premier is still in the alpha stage and is scheduled to release in November in the region.

The new mode will allow anyone to build a team and compete in scheduled matches during a season. The team will compete in weekly matches and tournaments against other teams in their divisions. Each season will last a few weeks, and the top teams each season will qualify for a tournament to determine the Division Champion.

The test coming to Brazil will allow players to experiment with the team creation system, serving load, and new tournament play features like a pick and ban map feature. The game mode will initially have 60 [ercemt of the planned features, according to a Riot Games press release. The developers will monitor the new mode during this alpha period to help prepare for the rollout for all players.

A release date for the rest of the world hasn’t been revealed, but competitive fans will likely see the mode in their region soon.